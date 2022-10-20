Lifestyle Health 'The Challenge' 's Tori Deal Says She Took Antidepressants After Her Mental Health Hit 'Rock Bottom' Tori Deal is speaking out about her mental health after years of “suffering in silence,” thanking Sara Bareilles for her decision to share her story By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 04:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: MTV Tori Deal is opening up about how taking antidepressants helped her after her mental health hit "rock bottom." In the latest episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, the 29-year-old opened up about her struggles with mental health and revealed that she has been taking antidepressants to manage. Following the show, she posted on Instagram to explain what inspired her to speak out after years of "suffering in silence," something she says people who may "seem so happy and bubbly" often do. "My entire life, especially as a teenage girl, I've struggled with deep feelings of sadness and hopelessness," she wrote Thursday alongside a photo of her participating in a "healing" ritual in the Ecuadorian Amazon. "But I'm savvy, I dressed up those feelings with jokes, put on a show, and acted like they weren't there." "As I grew older those methods became useful tools to help get me through the harsh world of social media and the exposure of reality tv, but they were just a Band-aid for the real problems," Deal continued. "So hitting rock bottom was inevitable. Last year I was in a really dark place, and this is why I decided to look for more help." Sara Bareilles Opens Up About Taking Medicine for the First Time to Tackle Depression and Anxiety Riccardo Giardina/MTV Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Deal explained that getting help and going on antidepressants was a decision inspired by Sara Bareilles, who detailed her battle with depression and anxiety on social media in January. At the time, the "Love Song" singer, 42, posted a photo holding half of a white pill in her hand, attributing medication — paired with therapy, exercise, sleep, family and friends — for helping her "see" herself again. "She shared a photo of a pill and explained a feeling of bliss and emotional relief, something that felt foreign to me but I knew I really needed," Deal wrote of Bareilles. "So, without hesitation I just said 'f— it' and made an appointment." "I'm posting this because a simple post helped me end years of silent suffering. Everyone deserves to feel OKAY," she ended her post. "So thank you Sara Bareilles for sharing because you were a part of freeing myself from an emotional cage I lived in for years. And for anyone who this post resonates with just know, I love you. You're not alone, and all the world wants is for you to feel good being you."