The Blind Side Star Quinton Aaron Reveals Nearly 100-Lb. Weight Loss

"I used the new year as a way to get a new me," the actor said, sharing his goal to drop between 300 and 325 lbs.

The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron is opening up about his weight loss journey.

The 37-year-old actor revealed during a recent interview with TMZ that he lost nearly 100 lbs. after embarking on a new lifestyle at the beginning of the year. "I used the new year as a way to get a new me," he told the outlet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aaron explained that he gained weight at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and found himself binge eating. Realizing he needed to make a change, Aaron started his weight loss journey in hopes of reaching his professional goals as a singer and music production company CEO.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After making changes to his diet and hitting the gym, Aaron told TMZ that he dropped from 559 lbs. to 462 lbs. He is hoping to drop another 64 lbs. by May 10 in honor of his late mother's birthday. Aaron added that his overall goal is to reach between 300 and 325 lbs.

Back in December, the actor gave his followers a glimpse into his intense workouts in the gym with his trainer, sharing a motivational video of his hard work on Instagram.

"Always put god first! There's no me without him. #bestofme #weightlossjourney" he captioned the video.

In 2014, Aaron vowed to lose weight after being booted from a flight for being too big. The actor was kicked off a US Airways flight bound for Rochester, N.Y., for taking up an extra economy seat.

"As I saw the seats, I'm literally hoping that no one had to sit next to me because I knew it wasn't going to work if they did," Aaron told ABC News at the time, calling the moment a wake up call.

He ultimately took the dismissal in stride, booking another flight as quickly as possible "because it was embarrassing." Aaron told the outlet that since then, he's had his eyes set on losing weight.

"I live in California. I want to go to the beach in the summertime with a tank top on and have girls chasing me down the beach one day," he said.

After his breakout role in The Blind Side, the actor founded The Aaron Quinton Foundation for anti-bullying in 2012, which deals, in part, with childhood obesity.