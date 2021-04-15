The Best Way to Cleanse According to a Functional Medicine Doctor (It Doesn't Involve Juice)
Yes, a cleanse can be healthy and satisfying, as long as you do it the right way
As Americans continue to cope with ongoing effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a renewed focus on wellness and healthy living has become top of mind for many. And for those looking to improve their diets after a year of endless Postmates orders (no judgement — we are right there with you!), the team at The Well, a healthy living lifestyle brand with celeb fans including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Will Smith, Christy Turlington and more, has developed a cleanse that is rooted in abundance (yes, real food!) — not starvation.
You read that right — no juice-only meals here. The Well Cleanse is a 15-day total-body reset centered around eating whole foods that help to balance your gut health.
Developed by Dr. Frank Lipman, The Well's Chief Medical Officer, the bloat-busting program is built to target gut bacteria through diet and digestive supplements, which, according to Lipman, is "one of the most important parts of keeping your immune system strong and your whole body functioning well."
For $249, The Well Cleanse kit includes the brand's Clean Green Protein (in a vanilla berry flavor with 17-grams of pea-derived protein) as well as a shaker bottle for a morning protein boost (check out their delicious smoothie recipes here), a 15-day supply of gut health supplements (including magnesium, olive leaf extract and digestive enzymes to promote bowl regularity), wholesome recipe guides (Southwest Chopped Salad! Tandoori Salmon with Gingered Swiss Chard! Grass-Fed Grilled Steak with Sesame Chile Bok Choy!), daily text support and a personalized health coaching session.
Below, Dr. Lipman shares his tips for anyone looking to jumpstart their diet this Spring.
Cleanses should not focus on food elimination.
A common misconception is that cleanses are focused specifically on ridding your body of toxins. They are also often assumed to be designed around deprivation. Neither is true of The Well Cleanse. It's about balancing the gut microbiome, optimizing gut health and decreasing inflammation.
A healthy diet can lower your overall stress level.
The dietary recommendations for The Well Cleanse encourage the removal of foods that are stressors to the body and that trigger inflammation [foods high in refined sugars, artificial trans fats, processed meats, refined carbohydrates and alcohol]. When you decrease inflammation, you feel better physically and mentally.
Incorporate these three "hero foods" into your daily diet when possible.
Avocados, bone broth and green veggies, including the stalks and stems of vegetables to get pre-biotics into your diet which feed good bacteria.
Build a "cleanse-friendly" plate.
A balance of proteins and lots of green — 3/4 of your dish should be healthy veggies! — is key.
Don't obsess over portion control.
I tell my patients that I'm not a fan of counting anything per se — calories, servings or meals. Instead, I suggest that they stop eating when they feel 80% full.