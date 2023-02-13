'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Reveals Breast Reduction Plans: It'll 'Absolutely Change My Life'

Rachel Recchia is opening up about her plans to get a breast reduction.

Last week, the 26-year-old Bachelorette star posted a TikTok video telling fans how much she's wanted the surgery since she was 17, revealing that the time has finally come.

"OK, this is kind of a really big deal for me, but I wanted to come on here and ask if there are any women — or what women have experienced getting a breast reduction?" the reality star said in the clip. "I have been in the process of going through my insurance and [to get] the surgery done since I was 17 and I think I am about to get it done at the beginning of next month."

"I truly think that the surgery is going to absolutely change my life," she continued. "Not only in the way that I'm able to exercise and not have pain, but every woman I've ever met who's gotten the surgery has said it's absolutely changed their life."

Recchia said she's been searching all over the internet for what products she may need during recovery and what she should expect before and after the surgery.

She explained that she also wants to share the entire journey with her social media followers and hopefully get advice from her fans who have gotten the breast reduction themselves.

"This is a huge deal for me. I'm really excited but I'm super, super nervous," Recchia said, noting that her "biggest fear" is her breasts growing back after getting the reduction. Plastic surgeons say this is possible, but not likely if the patient is past adolescence.

She told her followers that after getting the surgery, her fellow Bachelor Nation star and close friend Genevieve Parisi will take care of her. Parisi, 27, then commented, "I can't wait to be by your side through this 🤍 dressing you and washing your hair."

One fan also commented under the post asking if she should wait until after she had children to get the procedure.

Recchia responded, "I've heard that so much too. For me it's worth it to do it before."

"I always support anyone doing what makes them happy or improves their quality of life 💕," she added.