The actress shared on Instagram Friday that she had hurt herself

Thandiwe Newton Is in Hospital in the Emergency Room After Injuring Her Foot

Thandiwe Newton is recovering from a foot injury in the emergency room.

On Friday, the 49-year-old Crash actress shared a photo from the inside of a hospital on her Instagram Story. The snap shows a young man placing a blanket over a woman who is seen sitting nearby.

"Witnessing tender moment between mother and son," Newton wrote before telling her followers why she was in the hospital.

"In ER 'cause I got some stupid bit of glass in my foot," she wrote, adding, "ouch though"

Her visit to the hospital comes hours after she posted an uplifting message to her Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of a succulent plant and a stick of sage, Newton wrote, "A New Day / Ubuntu" — the latter of which translates to "humanity" or "I am because we are" — before signing off with her first name.

She posted a similar snap to her Instagram Story, showing a wider shot with the sage burning next to a graphic board and a tube of Chanel lipstick.

"Road Trip," Newton wrote, adding once again, "UBUNTU."

The hospital visit and uplifting come after Newton left the third installment of the Magic Mike franchise, which is currently in production in the United Kingdom.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," Warner Bros. spokesperson told PEOPLE earlier this month.

They added that Salma Hayek, 55, will replace Newton.

Earlier this week, Newton's husband Ol Parker was seen without his wedding ring outside his London home.

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum previously opened up about what fans can expect in the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's Magic Mike XXL, saying he plans to make "the Super Bowl of stripping" with Magic Mike's Last Dance, which he announced in November will premiere on HBO Max.

"I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing," he said in February.

"We're going to go off. I'm so sore right now because I [have been] in [choreographer Alison Faulk's] garage with a Dexter-type situation that you guys will all know about eventually, when the movie's out," continued the 41-year-old actor. "You'll know why it looked like Dexter in her garage."