Texas Woman Loses Hands and Feet After Going into Septic Shock Following Birth

Krystina Pacheco nearly lost her life after delivering her daughter Amelia by C-section and experiencing an extreme bodily response to infection

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 23, 2023 10:33 PM
Krystina Pacheco

A Texas woman who nearly died after giving birth last fall has finally been able to go home to her now 4-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

Krystina Pacheco, 29, of Pleasanton, Texas, welcomed her daughter Amelia on Oct. 24, 2022, in what she told ABC News was an uneventful C-section delivery.

However, after returning home two days later, she began to feel feverish and experience shortness of breath and vomiting. Assuming these symptoms were related to her recovery, she was given ibuprofen by a nurse but continued to feel sick.

Pacheco visited a doctor, who had her dispatched to a local emergency room. From there, she was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, which diagnosed her with septic shock — an extremely dangerous condition in which the body has an extreme response to infection.

"I just remember I couldn't breathe anymore and I couldn't see anymore and I just started slowly fading out," Pacheco told ABC News. "My husband, I could just hear him saying, 'Please come back to us, please, your babies need you. I need you. I need you to be here and help me with our babies,' and that's the last thing I remember."

The life-saving treatments and medication Pacheco was given to control the condition, unfortunately, cut off the circulation of blood to her hands and feet, resulting in the necessity to amputate them.

"My hands and feet were black. They looked like a person who had gotten frostbite," Pacheco told ABC, adding that her medical team had done everything possible to avoid getting to this point.

"I was just breaking down and being absolutely crushed," she said, of learning about the necessity for amputations. "And crying with my family, crying with Jacob, and just being sad that my life would no longer be the same."

Texas mother loses both hands and feet after giving birth

However, Pacheco kept moving forward, using the thought of her daughter and son Owen to give her strength through multiple surgeries. "They were my number one motivation, hands down."

In January, she was moved to a rehabilitation center in Houston and tackled the hurdles of learning to live with her new reality.

"She's really, really strong. She's kicking rehab butt, for sure," said Pachecho's husband Jacob, speaking to ABC. "We're waiting for the healing process to happen on her legs, but her arms are doing really well, and hopefully we'll be starting the prosthetic training."

"It's a roller coaster, I'm not going to say I don't have my bad days, because I do," Pachecho told Houston's KHOU. "It's an emotional thing to experience."

In addition to mothering her children, she reports that she's made progress with little personal care things that most people take for granted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've gotten into putting on makeup by myself, I put my contacts in by myself," she shared with KHOU. "Brush my hair."

The Pachecho family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Reign Passey
4-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Strep A Leads to Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'She Was Deteriorating'
jackson Ward
Texas Boy, 8, Is Home on Family's Ranch with Beloved Cow After Heart Transplant and 453 Days in a Hospital
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Charlbi Dean Kriek attends the screening of "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Charlbi Dean's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Her Sudden Death at 32
Amanda Zurawski for Meteor.com
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
Big Bear Lake, California, USA; Shutterstock ID 529262587; a: -; b: -; c: -; d: -
Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa
Holly Jordan NICU
A Tragedy in the Kennedy Family Saved My Preemie — and I Got the Chance to Thank Them
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Recovers from Near-Death Experience with Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'I'm Going to Start Dancing Again'
Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean's Brother Shares Details About the 'Caring' Actress's 'Shocking' Death at Age 32
meredith staggers
Influencer Meredith Staggers Says Her Migraine Turned Out to Be a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm
Kathy griffin
Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Will Undergo Surgery: 'Doctors Are Very Optimistic'
Cameron Wright at home in Denton, Texas. Cameron was a patient at the GENder Education and Care, Interdisciplinary Support clinic in Dallas, which provided gender-affirming care but last year stopped taking new patients because of pressure from Republican activists and politicians.
Trans Teens in Texas Worry About Losing Access to Health Care: 'I'm Just as Human as Everyone Else'
Why I Chose to Have a Medical Abortion — Twice — While Struggling with Infertility for Years
Why I Chose to Have a Medical Abortion — Twice — While Struggling with Infertility for Years
Grey's Anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: One Character Says Goodbye to Grey Sloan While Others Spark New Romance
Grey's Anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Two Separate Romances Heat Up While One Doctor Searches for the Truth
Maria Roque Diaz
Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'
10-Year-Old Boy Has Hands and Leg Amputated in Battle With COVID
Boy, 10, Has Hands and Legs Amputated in Battle with COVID: 'It Breaks My Heart,' Mom Says