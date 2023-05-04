Texas Woman Discovers Her Birthmark Is Actually Skin Cancer

Ilia J. Smith, 42, was diagnosed with stage 2B melanoma in 2020 after she scratched what she thought was her "birthmark" and it began bleeding

By
Published on May 4, 2023 01:00 AM
melanoma
Photo: getty

A Texas woman discovered that her birthmark was actually skin cancer.

Ilia J. Smith, 42, was diagnosed with stage 2B melanoma in 2020 after she scratched her mole and it began bleeding, according to Insider. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a mole that itches or bleeds could indicate melanoma.

When her "birthmark" began bleeding, she remembered the time in 2009 when her friend, Tracee Blackburn, a physician assistant who specialized in dermatology, urged her to get the mole checked out.

Smith brushed it off at the time and said it was her birthmark.

After it began to bleed, she texted a pic to Blackburn, who told her to get a biopsy as soon as possible.

According to Insider, the cancer had not yet spread to Smith's lymph nodes, so she only needed a surgical removal of the cancerous mole. After cutting out a considerable amount of tissue, Smith was screened for skin cancer every three months for the next two years. Now, she is seen only every six months.

Smith told Insider that she was an avid tanner when she was younger. "A lot of my family members are darker-skinned — I wanted to be like my family," said Smith, who is Nigerian-Irish. "Being African-American, you don't think about skin cancer."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"All this time, I could have been protecting my skin and not maybe have fallen down this route where I can't even be in the sun at all," she added after sharing that instead of sunscreen, she would use "more of a tanning lotion that had more of a 3 or 7 SPF."

Although a self-proclaimed outdoor person, Smith told Insider she has had to dramatically change her lifestyle, ditching tanning beds and avoiding the sun altogether — the latter of which has been proven to be difficult while living in Dallas.

"I love running and I love just being in the sun and taking my daughter to the pool," Smith said.

Regardless, the experience taught Smith that "all ethnicities, not just pigmented people, need to just look at themselves. If you have freckles or moles, look at them and get them checked out at least once a year by a board-certified dermatologist."

Related Articles
Jenny Craig tells employees it will shut its doors
Jenny Craig Reportedly Shutting Down All Operations After Four Decades
Bailey McBreen, Florida Nurse Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Florida Nurse, 25, Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Aurora James
Aurora James Recalls Wanting to 'Disappear' amid Longtime Struggle with 'Destructive' Eating Disorders (Exclusive)
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the Social Life Magazine June Cover event, celebrating Maria Menounos, on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York.
Maria Menounos Thought Her Husband May Have to Raise Their Baby Alone: 'We Imagined the Worst' (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Details Long COVID and Autoimmune Disorder Journey: 'It Felt Dangerous'
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Reveals She Survived Pancreatic Cancer — with a Baby on the Way (Exclusive)
Surgeon General Says 'Lacking Social Connection Can Increase the Risk For Premature Death', Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy
Surgeon General Says Loneliness Is as Bad as Smoking for Premature Death
Becky and Ryan Kekula and their late son, Jackson.
Couple Wins $15 Million Settlement After Son, 6 Months, Dies During Sleep Study at Boston Children's Hospital
Therapy
How 6 Therapists Manage Bad Mental Health Days
Amy and Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality'
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality' (Exclusive)
Kathy Ireland Shines a Light on the Anxiety Crisis of Our Youth in 'Anxious Nation' 
Kathy Ireland Shines a Light on the 'Terrifying' Anxiety Crisis of America's Youth in 'Anxious Nation' (Exclusive)
anxiety in the workplace
5 Tips to Help Manage Work-Related Anxiety
businesswoman working in office
Menopause Symptoms Cost Working Women in the U.S. $1.8 Billion Each Year, New Study Finds
tips for good mental health
10 Things to Try for a Quick Mental Health Boost
Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci Says Emily Blunt and His Wife Felicity Had to 'Drag Me, Kicking and Screaming' to Cancer Treatments