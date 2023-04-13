Mom Helped Save Son's Life When He Told Her to Call 911 for Headache: 'Listen to Your Kids'

Ethan Brautigam, 13, had a sudden intense headache caused by a ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels in his right temporal lobe. The rupture caused bleeding in his brain and could have been fatal

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on April 13, 2023 03:13 PM
Ethan Brautigam
Photo: Texas Children’s Hospital

While taking a shower one morning last November, 13-year-old Ethan Brautigam suddenly felt the worst headache of his life.

He grabbed a towel and screamed for his mom. "He was panicking," remembers his mother, Erin Brautigam. "He said, "My head hurts, my head hurts. Something's wrong with my head."

Brautigam had suffered from migraines, so she thought perhaps her son was having one now. He vomited, but she wasn't too alarmed. "I know a migraine can make you feel really crappy and make you throw up. So I wasn't freaking out yet," she tells PEOPLE.

Once he was lying down, she asked if he needed to go to the Emergency Room, and he told her to call 911. "And I remember, I think I said, 'Seriously?' And he's like, 'Yeah.' And so I said, 'Okay.' "

While his mother was on the phone with a dispatcher, Ethan started having a seizure and the right side of his face drooped. "It was like it melted," his mother says. "I was freaking out."

The teen was airlifted to Texas Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed with a ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels in his right temporal lobe. The rupture caused bleeding in his brain.

"If he hadn't gotten to us quickly, he would've died," says Ethan's brain surgeon, Dr. Samuel McClugage III, pediatric neurosurgeon at Texas Children's Hospital and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

Ethan Brautigam
Texas Children’s Hospital

About one in 100,000 people per year are diagnosed with AVM's, which usually aren't discovered until after they rupture. Left untreated, they can cause brain damage, strokes or death. Fortunately, Ethan's mom was with him when it ruptured around 7:20 a.m. and got him to the hospital quickly. He was wheeled into surgery at 12:30 p.m.

"We had to take him into the OR immediately," McCluggage tells PEOPLE. "The pressure in his brain was very high."

An external ventricular drain was inserted to remove the excess blood and spinal fluid causing pressure in Ethan's brain.

When Ethan woke from the procedure, he was intubated so he couldn't speak. He asked for a pen and wrote his mother notes saying, "I love you so much," and "thank you."

"He's just a little lover," his mother says of Ethan, the youngest of her three sons. "He's very caring and a super sensitive soul."

Ethan Brautigam
Texas Children’s Hospital

Ethan spent the next month in the hospital, while a team of experts determined the best course of action.

On December 22, McCluggage performed a 13-hour surgery to remove the AVM – chances of it rupturing again are low, McCluggage explains, but if it happened again, it could be fatal.

"It can be a very challenging surgery, but his went very well. We were able to get the entire thing out," McCluggage says.

Ethan was discharged from the hospital on New Year's Eve, and more than 200 friends lined the streets of his neighborhood in The Woodlands, Texas, waving signs, confetti and cowbells.

"It was so awesome," his mother says. "All the love we felt and the support and the prayer. Our community and our friends totally wrapped their arms around us."

Ethan turned 14 in March, and the 8th grader is back in school and even made the golf team. But after a full day of school, he is exhausted. He's still regaining the weight he lost while in the hospital. "He's getting back to his normal self," his mother says.

His mom urges other parents: "Listen to your kids," she says. "The moral of this story is: If your kid tells you to call 911 — call 911."

Related Articles
liza burke
College Senior Who Had Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Diagnosed with Tumor: 'Please Pray,' Says Mom
College Senior Has Brain Hemorrhage While on Spring Break in Mexico, Liza Burke
College Senior Returns to U.S. After Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Trip with Friends in Mexico
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Says Dementia Diagnosis Feels 'Very Lonely' but Community Is a 'Blessing'
Nathan Camargo
Recovering from Multiple Seizures and Autoimmune Encephalitis, Texas Boy Hopes to Go to 2nd Grade in Person
Emma Heming Willis Attends First FTD Charity Event Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis Attends First FTD Fundraiser Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis: 'Join the Cause'
James Toliver Craig, A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife
Colo. Dentist Accused of Poisoning His Wife in 'Complex and Calculated Murder': Police
meredith staggers
Influencer Meredith Staggers Says Her Migraine Turned Out to Be a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm
Davenport Family rollout
Parents Raise $3 Million to Save Their Kids' Lives from Fatal Form of Dwarfism: 'We'd Do Anything'
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'
Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery
Zach Roloff Shares Health Update While Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Happy to Be Home'
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
What Is Frontotemporal Dementia? Everything to Know About Bruce Willis' Diagnosis
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis
Pregnant Woman Silhouette
What Is Pregnancy Nose? What to Know About the Condition Trending on TikTok
Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery
Tori Roloff Gives an Update on Husband Zach After He Undergoes Brain Surgery: 'A Scary 72 Hours'
Frances Musgrove with her son Justin
How This Mother Went to Extremes to Help Her Mentally Ill Son: 'He Knows He's Locked up Because of Mom'
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Navarone Garcia Details Being 'Attacked' by a Camel Days Before Half-Sister Lisa Marie Presley's Death