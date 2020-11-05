Texas Kindergarten Student Dies from COVID Complications: Report

"[We are] heartbroken, and our thoughts and prayers go out to that particular family," said a local health official

A kindergartener in Texas has reportedly died due to coronavirus complications.

According to local news outlet KAMR, teachers within the Amarillo Independent School District in Amarillo, Texas, confirmed that one of its kindergarten students has died from COVID-19. The identity of the victim was not reported, and it's unclear whether the child had preexisting conditions.

The city's public health director Casie Stoughton shared her condolences in a press conference on Wednesday.

"[We are] heartbroken, and our thoughts and prayers go out to that particular family and any family who has lost someone here in our community," said Stoughton. "We know that this disease has taken a toll on our community, on our state, on our world and anyone who has lost someone so we are certainly heartbroken."

A spokesperson for Amarillo ISD did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, however, the district told KAMR that it would not confirm the death of a student.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at least 1,616 Americans died from the coronavirus — the most since July 27. Public health experts warn that more deaths could be coming, with hospitalizations hitting record-highs in 18 different states, primarily in the midwest.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, warned that the U.S. is “in for a whole lot of hurt” as cases of COVID-19 soar to record-breaking numbers.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Fauci told the Washington Post. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

Fauci added that hospitals are now “much better prepared” and have a better understanding of how to treat COVID-19 patients and avoid the high rate of deaths from April and May. However, he’s concerned about the current spikes in rural areas with smaller hospitals.

“It’s much more about some of the states like Utah, Nevada, South Dakota, North Dakota, where … they never had a pretty good reserve of intensive care beds and things like that. I hope they’ll be okay, but it’s still a risk that, as you get more surging, they’re going to run out of capacity,” Fauci said.