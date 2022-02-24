Texas Gov. Abbott Wants Gender-Affirming Surgeries for Trans Kids Investigated as 'Child Abuse'

In a letter criticized by trans rights groups, Abbott ordered Texas' protective services to investigate parents who allow their children to get gender-affirming medical care

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is instructing state health agencies to begin investigating parents who are allowing their transgender children to get gender-affirming surgeries, calling it a form of "child abuse."

Much like the whistleblower laws in Abbott's ban on abortions, he is asking "licensed professionals" and "members of the general public" to report any parents of minors who are getting "elective procedures for gender transitioning." Abbott said in a letter Tuesday that he is authorizing Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate "any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas."

Abbott's letter followed an opinion letter from Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday in which Paxton said that providing services like hormone-suppressing drugs "can legally constitute child abuse" under Texas' family code.

Abbott said that those found in violation will face criminal charges, though it's not clear if he and Paxton can force the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents of trans kids for "child abuse." In Texas' Harris County, which contains Houston, the elected attorney who oversees their protective services said that they will not enforce Abbott's instructions and said in a statement that they "are ignoring medical professionals and intentionally misrepresenting the law to the detriment of transgender children and their families."

Ken Paxton, ​​Attorney General State of Texas Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton | Credit: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty

Trans and human rights groups decried Abbott's letter, saying that it will cause fear and misinformation.

"No court here in Texas or anywhere in the country has ever found that gender-affirming care can be considered child abuse," the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas said in a statement. "The opinion released by Paxton cites highly partisan, outdated, and inaccurate information that ignores the consensus of every major medical association and the evidence-based and peer-reviewed standards of care. Trans youth continue to be threatened in Texas by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign that harms children."

And major medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association have said that gender-affirming medical care is a medically-necessary service for transgender kids.

The White House condemned Abbott's instructions in a statement to the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.