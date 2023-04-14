Texas Baby Born with Only Half a Heart Dies from the Rare Defect: 'Our Guardian Angel'

Juan and Alexis Rivera of Ingleside, Texas shared that their son had hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare congenital defect in which a part of the infant’s heart is underdeveloped

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on April 14, 2023 12:58 PM
Juan Rivera Jr. baby born with half a heart
A Texas couple is mourning the loss of their newborn baby after he was born with half of a heart.

Juan and Alexis Rivera shared that their son, Juan Jr., died from a rare heart defect on Thursday morning, 10 days after his birth. The couple — from Ingleside, Texas — were first told by doctors during their 20-week checkup that their baby was only developing half of his heart in the womb.

"They told us it was hypoplastic left heart syndrome — meaning that half his heart was there," Alexis told KRIS6 News. "So he couldn't live without his heart."

"My world came crashing down on me," Juan added. "I didn't know why us."

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a rare congenital defect in which a part of the infant's heart is underdeveloped. About one out of every 3,841 babies born in the U.S. each year is diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After numerous tests on their baby, the Rivera family was advised to give birth at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston where they could receive more advanced treatment.

Juan Rivera Jr. baby born with half a heart
Juan Jr. was born April 2 and his parents were hopeful that he would be able to undergo three surgeries to correct the defect.

"Once he's here, he has to have his first surgery his first week of life," Alexis previously explained. "They won't put him to get a heart transplant until it's absolutely last resort. Even then, it's a wait."

However, their baby boy's heart was too weak to endure surgery. Doctors gave his parents the option to take him off the machines keeping him alive and to make him comfortable in his final moments.

On April 13, Juan announced on the couple's GoFundMe account that Juan Jr. died around 1 a.m.

"Our heart warrior's journey has come to an end, he has become our guardian angel… Thank you all for the support we have received and continued prayers throughout this tough time," he said. "A short time in our arms, forever in our hearts."

Juan and Alexis' GoFundMe has since raised nearly $9,000 for funeral costs for their son.

