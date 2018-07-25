Tess Holliday Is On a 'New Journey' with Trainer Massy Arias: 'Size Isn't an Indicator of Health'

Tess Holliday is starting a “new journey” with fitness trainer Massy Arias — and she’s excited to continue spreading her body positive message.

The model, 33, shared the news on Instagram, where she first discovered the über-popular Arias.

“I’m excited to start my new journey with @massy.arias,” Holliday wrote. “We’ve been following each other for quite a while on IG and I finally reached out to her about being my new trainer and this was taken today after our first workout together.”

The mom of two said that Arias has a similar philosophy about body image and fitness.

“Our view points align that every BODY is valid, that size isn’t an indicator of health and we are both feminists raising tiny lil feminists to rule the world!” Holliday said.

Holliday was already a frequent gym-goer, but she often dealt with people who doubted her fitness. After one particularly critical batch of comments in October, she decided to speak out in an Instagram post.

“People assume I don’t work out because I don’t feel the need to post it all over the gram, and the reason why? Because it’s no ones business what I do with my body,” she wrote. “It’s not my place to tell others to work out either.”

“When I post about working out, then all of a sudden y’all got jokes, everyone is a doctor and trainer,” she continued. “Y’all just can’t handle seeing someone in a plus size body that isn’t deemed desirable by societies standards THRIVING and it kills y’all. Worry about your own life.”

But this time around, the comments on Holliday’s post were almost entirely positive, with people cheering on the duo.

Arias also posted about their new partnership on her own page.

“The start of something magical @tessholliday,” she wrote. “I am ready to start this journey with this amazing human. When I first started following Tess, I was both attracted and in love with her message about body confidence; we need more of it.”

And Arias said they had a great time at their first workout together.

“She killed it. Not only with her physical effort, but her mental energy,” Arias said. “Mindset is everything, and when I asked her what her goal was, her response was ‘TO GET STRONGER.’ Stay tuned. We’re going to inspire the world.”