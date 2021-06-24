The model, who recently shared that she’s anorexic and in recovery, says she's "very grateful to be able to move my body in a way that makes me feel good"

Tess Holliday Is 'Hyped' to Get Back to Hot Pilates: 'Fat Folks Like Moving Their Bodies'

Tess Holliday is glowing after getting back into her favorite workout routine.

The model, 35, happily shared photos and videos from her first Pilates class after a month off while her instructor was out.

"Guess who is FINALLY back at Hot Pilates! (I'm so hyped I'm almost cried lollll)" Holliday posted on her Instagram Story.

After finishing the class, the mom of two said she was "tired as hell but happy!!"

"Y'all, I am so hyped, I just finished Pilates, with my red face and my frizzy hair," Holliday said. "I was finally able to get in, and if you can't tell, I am just so happy, it's insane. Insane, instant mood boost."

And the body positive activist said she's sharing her experience on Instagram in part to show that people her size work out.

"I just want to normalize the fact that fat folks like moving their bodies, and I love moving my body," she said. "And, you know, I feel very grateful to be able to move my body in a way that makes me feels good. And you can't buy this kind of joy. I mean I paid for the class, so you can technically. I'm just hyped. It's good to be back."

Holliday has dealt with criticism in the past when she's talked about working out, from people who don't believe she's actually exercising. In 2018, she made a point to film one of her workouts for her PeopleTV special, Tess Holliday: Making It Big.

"My workouts were important for me to show because there's so much judgment placed on me about what my life is like, and if I'm active or if I'm not active," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I struggle with it because I don't want to feel like I have to prove anything to anybody."

Holliday has been working on repairing her relationship with her body over the last few months, and shared in May that she's "anorexic and in recovery."

"I'm not ashamed to say it out loud anymore," Holliday posted on Twitter. "I'm the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I'm finally able to care for a body that I've punished my entire life and I am finally free."

Holliday decided to speak out about her eating disorder after getting comments from people who were celebrating her for losing weight.

"To everyone that keeps saying 'you're looking healthy lately' or 'You are losing weight, keep it up!' Stop," she wrote on Instagram. "Don't. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks✌🏻 I'm healing from an eating disorder and feeding my body regularly for the first time in my entire life."

Holliday said that while she has lost weight, it's not something people should be commenting on.