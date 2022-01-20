The model's friend joked that "she’s the worst fat person in the world because she has not eaten so many staple fat foods"

Tess Holliday Tries Her First-Ever Big Mac After Body-Shaming Followers Tell Her to 'Lay Off' of Them

Tess Holliday has "proof that plus size folks stay winning" — and it all starts with a Big Mac.

The 36-year-old model and her friend, makeup artist Alyssa, said in an Instagram video that they both get body shaming comments that tell them to "lay off the Big Macs for a few."

Holliday, though, has a "fun fact" — she's never actually had one.

"She's the worst fat person in the world because she has not eaten so many staple fat foods," Alyssa joked. "And the Big Mac is one of them that she's yet to enjoy."

To fix that, the pair decided to order "$80 worth of McDonalds" and finally have Holliday try her first Big Mac — and film it for the body shamers.

Big Macs in hand, Holliday took her first bite and was immediately impressed.

"Wow, that's delicious," she said. "Wow."

"Learning how to be a fat person one day at a time," Alyssa told her.

And after just one Big Mac, Holliday is officially on board.

"It's very messy, but I would 100% eat these every day like the internet says," she joked. "I am so sad I had never had a Big Mac before."

Holliday added in the caption that their ability to make light of the situation shows how strong they are.

"Just further proof that plus size folks stay winning bc if there's one thing we are good at it's turning trauma into comedy😜," she wrote.

"I feel grateful that I'm tough enough to talk about this, but I've since taken a lot of steps backwards in my recovery," she wrote. "I've regressed. I haven't eaten today. It's 11 o'clock and I've had two sips of coffee, and I feel sick. This has been extremely hard on my mental and physical health."

Holliday said, though, that therapy has helped her through this process, along with being around friends who are aware of her diagnosis and gently help her eat.

"I remind myself that my feelings are valid. I go to therapy. Talking about it has helped. I surround myself with people who can gently say, "Have you eaten today?" or, "Let's have a protein shake." I make sure I have things in my house that are easy to grab and eat. Moving my body makes it easier for me to feed myself because it makes it harder to ignore the feelings of hunger."

Holliday said that for "people who are struggling, I say to find support."

"I literally would not have been able to do any of this if I didn't have that help."