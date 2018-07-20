Tess Holliday Gets Real About Her Life as a Mom: 'I Might Be Fat, But I'm Flexible AF'

Tess Holliday knows that being a mom is far from glamorous.

The model and mom of two shared an extremely relatable photo of her attempt to take a peaceful bath after a long day, which was interrupted by her son Bowie, 2.

“When you have meetings and filming at your house all day, and decide to take a nice, relaxing bath before the chaos starts…but then your toddler sees you trying to sneak into the bathroom and screams until you let him take a bath with you,” Holliday, 33, wrote on Instagram.

The body positivity activist also had to pull off some acrobatics for them to both enjoy the bath time.

“Normally it wouldn’t be an issue, but I have a tattoo on my leg that can’t get wet — but hey, I might be fat, but I’m flexible AF,” she said.

Holliday added that the photo is a far cry from her modeling shots.

“This photo isn’t ‘flattering,’ but I don’t care,” she said. “I’m proud of my body, and what it’s capable of and how funny and ridiculous my life/motherhood is. #thisismotherhood #effyourbeautystandards”

Holliday has been extremely open about the trials of postpartum motherhood since giving birth to Bowie in June 2016. In December that year, she posted about struggling to accept her changed body.

“I wasn’t anticipating this at all,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m not used to looking in the mirror and feeling like I don’t recognize myself, but sadly that’s my reality some days. I debated on whether or not to post this, but I think it’s important to be honest about what it’s like to be a woman in the media who recently had a baby, and the pressure that’s put on new moms to ‘lose the baby weight.’ ”

And in May 2018, Holliday said that up until just a month prior, she was dealing with postpartum depression.

“I thought in my head: ‘I wish I could just vanish,’ ” she said. “I’ve never had suicidal thoughts, or self harm, but the thoughts of just wanting to stop hurting and feeling helpless were new and frankly overwhelming.”

Holliday said that she’s working through it thanks to support from friends and family, and urged others to find help.

“What I’m saying is, moms/parental figures: you have to take time to care for YOU,” she said. “Don’t let it get to the point mine did where you feel like you’re losing your mind. Don’t think because your child isn’t a ‘baby’ that you couldn’t still be suffering from PPD, because I’m here to tell you, you most definitely can. Ask for help, talk to someone, find a support group or hell, message me. You aren’t alone and you don’t need to suffer alone.”