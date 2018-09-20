Tess Holliday Responds to Body Shaming from Piers Morgan: 'You've Been Obsessed With Me'

Tess Holliday has a new fan that she’d rather ditch.

The model, 33, snapped back after U.K. columnist Piers Morgan wrote an article criticizing her weight for the second time in just a few weeks.

Holliday posted a lingerie selfie on Tuesday with the caption, “[Singer] @lizzobeeating told me to caption this photo ‘Damn… that look good.’ “

Morgan later retweeted an article about her selfie, and said that it was “very sad.”

“She badly needs better friends, who are going to be more honest with her and explain she is dangerously overweight and should do something about it,” he said.

Holliday quickly came back at Morgan for the body shaming tweet.

“The last two weeks you’ve been obsessed with me,” she said. “Makes me feel like you’re almost into thicker girls and too afraid to admit it.”

And it was the second article and social media post from Morgan since the start of September. He previously criticized Holliday’s Cosmopolitan U.K. cover, saying that it glamorized obesity.

“This cover is just as dangerous and misguided as celebrating size zero models,” he said.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Holliday said that she wasn’t bothered by his words.

“Unlike Piers Morgan, I don’t need to troll people to stay relevant,” she said. “I get to have an awesome job and do what I love and hopefully change people’s lives.”

The mom of two said in the magazine that she loves her body more than ever.

“I’m at the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life now and it took me being the heaviest to finally love myself,” she said. “I was a US size 16 to 18 my entire life before I had Rylee [her first son, who she had at age 20]. I look back on those photos now and I don’t wish I was that size, but what I wish is that I loved myself 120 pounds ago.”