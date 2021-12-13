The model and body image activist said that she’s working on letting go of how her body used to look and accepting it now

Tess Holliday Is Struggling with Body Dysmorphia: 'My Body Doesn't Always Look or Feel Like Me'

Tess Holliday knows that she's in a far better place mentally than she used to be — but she sometimes struggles to accept how her body has changed.

The model and body image activist shared that the body dysmorphia she often deals with — a mental health disorder in which people obsess with perceived flaws in their appearance — has been more intense lately.

"My body dysmorphia has been really trying me lately and when photos from previous years pop up while I'm scrolling through my phone, it causes me to spiral a bit," Holliday, 36, wrote on Instagram.

But Holliday tries to remind herself the body she misses in those photos are from a difficult time in her life when she was struggling in her marriage to ex-husband Nick Holliday and dealing with anorexia.

"I have to check myself and ask: 'Why are you really sad?' because I like how I looked there — but I was also in the throws of my most disordered eating, in an abusive relationship, and so deeply unhappy."

Holliday said that "now, my body is different but my heart is fuller."

"I smile a lot more these days, and I know y'all have noticed how much happier I am too 🥺," she added.

Along with photos from her favorite workout class and a series of work about self-love from artist Elwing Sương Gonzalez, Holliday wrote that she's working to reframe how she sees herself.

"It takes work to look at old photos of a body I miss (it's okay to grieve stages of your body) and see instead how unhappy I was back then instead of glamorizing those moments that were far from perfect," she said. "In the photos I take today, my body doesn't always look or feel like ME, but the joy? The self love for WHO I am not how I look? That's real."

"This is why I say that our sizes and weights don't effect[sic] our worth, because bodies evolve, and moments fly by us so quickly," Holliday continued. "And I don't want to waste a minute of my beautiful life because I'm worried about a new stretch mark."

Holliday previously shared in May that she's "anorexic and in recovery," something she had kept to herself for years as she struggled with her relationship with her body. But after getting repeated comments on social media remarking on her weight loss, she decided to speak out.

"To everyone that keeps saying 'you're looking healthy lately' or 'You are losing weight, keep it up!' Stop," she wrote on Instagram. "Don't. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks✌🏻"

"For folks like me that are trying to reframe our relationships with our bodies and heal, hearing comments about weight is triggering as hell," she continued. "It sets us back in our progress — and when people working on themselves see you commenting to me that way, it hurts THEM, not just me. I can take it (I shouldn't have to, but I can) but they didn't ask for that trauma, ok?"