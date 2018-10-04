Tess Holliday Fired Someone Who Said It Was 'Impossible' for Her to Do High Fashion Modeling

Tess Holliday won’t let other people stop her from realizing her dreams.

When someone on her team told the 33-year-old model that it was “impossible” for her to work in high fashion, Holliday fired her — and then did the impossible.

“Someone on my team, at the beginning of this year, emailed me and asked me what my goals were for 2018, and I said I wanted to do high fashion. They responded with saying that it was impossible, and that if the designers aren’t making clothing in my size, then there’s no point in asking the designers,” Holliday said in a video for Cosmopolitan.

“When people tell me that I can’t do something, it makes me want to do it, and I’m incredibly stubborn. So, I fired them.”

And Holliday used her stubbornness to make her high-fashion dreams a reality.

“Since I’ve fired them, I’ve done two high fashion shoots. I’ve shot two major covers, I am continuing to do even cooler stuff in the high fashion world, and basically prove them

in like, four months,” she said. “When I prove people wrong that said I could never do high fashion or my critics that don’t believe in me, it feels really damn good.”

The mom of two added that she’s very used to people telling her all the things she can’t do.

“There were a lot of people in my life who thought that I was crazy for going after my dreams,” she said. “I was told that I would never model in the first place. I couldn’t get an agent, no one was interested in representing me, no one was interested in hiring me.”

But Holliday pushed through, and knows she’s making a difference.

“I know that I have selling power, I know that people like seeing bigger bodies and marginalized bodies, because I represent women that you don’t see a lot in media and in print,” she said.

“A lot of people just expect that my life is perfect and everything works out, and the reality is it’s taken so many years, and so much hard work, and so many sacrifices, and I still have to sacrifice so much, and it’s still so much work to even be here, and people still don’t see all the behind-the-scenes,” she added. “If you want to chase your dreams you have to keep going.”