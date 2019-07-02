Tess Holliday Comes Out as Pansexual: ‘A Lot of Stuff in My Life Now Makes Sense’

Image zoom Tess Holliday Lindsey Byrnes

Tess Holliday is coming out as pansexual.

The model, 33, said that after reflecting on her sexuality, she has realized that she is pansexual: She feels attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Holliday, who has been married to husband Nick since 2015, shared her realization in an interview with NYLON for the magazine’s July cover.

The mom of two shared the story of when she first said it aloud. Once, when talking to a man at a pool bar, she heard him ask, “‘Are you bi?’ ” she recalled.

“I said, ‘Thank you so much for asking. I’ve been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does.’ ”

Holliday said that the man then had to clarify: “‘Thank you for telling me about that, but actually, I said, Are you buying?’ ”

Reflecting on that encounter, Holliday told NYLON that coming out brings her “relief.”

“I feel like a lot of stuff in my life now makes sense,” she said. “A lot of the things that I felt when I was younger make sense. A lot of the relationships that I had make sense. I definitely have a sense of relief. I can connect with people on a more intimate level than I was before, because I don’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not.”

Holliday said that she is still in a fully monogamous relationship with Nick, but enthusiastically replied “Yeah!” when asked if she would be with a woman.

“I might not know, like, what to do. But I feel like I’d figure it out,” she said.

Holliday also talked about her decision to have an abortion after the birth of her son Bowie, 3, her frustrations with cancel culture and the criticism she gets for exercising. She said she doesn’t get why people view her as controversial.

“Why is it controversial that I chose to talk about my abortion?” she said. “And the fact that I got an abortion when I was in a marriage and could have financially supported a child, why did I feel so much shame for that? Why is it controversial to talk about the fact that fat people deserve to take up space and deserve to be sexy?”

“All of that just makes me so angry,” she continued, “because I see so many people that are plus-sized figures and figures in general, like celebrities, and they will post Black Lives Matter in their Insta Stories, but not on their page because they don’t want to mess up their beautiful feed. It just makes me so mad because this is why people are dying, this is why people feel so alone. We are not showing up for these people, and we are not telling them that they matter.”