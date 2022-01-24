Holliday says she told the woman, "'Ma'am, I am one of the most famous plus-size models in the world; I think I’m doing okay' "

Tess Holliday Had the Perfect Response to a Woman Who Body Shamed Her in a Waiting Room

Tess Holliday just nailed the clap back of all clap backs.

On Thursday, the model, 36, was in the waiting room at the doctor's office "minding my own business" when an older woman decided to criticize her body, Holliday recounted in an Instagram video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She says, 'You are so pretty. You have a beautiful face and you have beautiful hair.' And I mean, I look like this, and my face is covered, but I'm like, 'Oh, thank you!' " Holliday said. "But she couldn't just leave it there, she then proceeded to tell me, 'Why don't you just lose a little bit of weight?' "

The Eff Your Beauty Standards creator said that she's "no stranger" to people telling her to lose weight and it "happens often," but she typically doesn't engage with them.

"Usually when someone says something like that to me, because I have deeply seeded trauma and people pleasing tendencies, I usually say something to kind of placate their diet talk to make them feel a little bit better, I'm usually like, 'Well you know I work out,' [or] whatever," she said.

This time, though, Holliday "was tired" of getting these body shaming comments and decided to respond.

"I looked at her, took a breath and I said, and I still can't believe I said this — look at me smiling, I'm so proud of myself — I looked at her and I said, 'Ma'am, I am one of the most famous plus-size models in the world; I think I'm doing okay.' "

That mic-drop moment initially took the woman aback, Holliday said, though she then pressed on.

"Then she goes: 'You know, I just stop eating when I'm not hungry anymore.' And I just said, 'Bodies are weird.' And then I looked at my phone and God bless, I hear Terry the nurse say my name, and I was like, 'Bye!'

RELATED VIDEO: Tess Holliday Is 'Hyped' to Get Back to Hot Pilates: 'Fat Folks Like Moving Their Bodies'

The whole experience left Holliday feeling "proud."

"I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of myself for standing up for myself even though she will never get it, and there was no reason for me to like, explain myself in that situation," she said. "But I'm f---ing proud of myself."