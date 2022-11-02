Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'

Sharing his two cancer diagnoses was never something Terry Bradshaw planned to do.

On Wednesday, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback icon and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday, 74, opened up to Today about why he waited a year to share his diagnosis with the world.

"I didn't talk about it because I didn't want pity," he told the outlet. "I didn't talk about it because a lot of celebrities — unfortunately, I'm one of those — when they say this, I think the perception around America with all the millions of people is, 'Aw, look at him. Bless his heart. He has cancer. Well, my husband died of cancer! My kids are…' I didn't want that."

"Took me a long time before I told my family," Bradshaw added.

He admitted that it was only when he received harsh criticism from fans that he decided to go public with his health journey.

"I couldn't breathe," he recalled. "That's when everybody notices. 'What's wrong with him?' Social media went, 'Get rid of him. He needs to be off the air. He's an embarrassment.' And I was like, 'Embarrassment? I got cancer.'"

Bradshaw also shared with Today that his wife, Tammy, has been a vital part of his recovery.

"I can't put into words how thankful I am for her. Seriously. I can't imagine not holding her hand when we take off on a plane or when we land or when we snuggle up when we're in bed together," the four-time Super Bowl champion said. "I look at her and she doesn't know I'm looking at her, and I'm so thankful now I'm getting emotional."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Last month, Bradshaw first revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer twice in the last year. He did so by addressing an incident where he was stumbling through commentary during a pregame show late September.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life," the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback said at the time. "In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That's the good news."

"Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston," he continued.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great. And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."

Co-host Michael Strahan called Bradshaw the "ultimate teammate," praising him for showing up through his health issues.

"TB, everybody here, we know what you've been going through. You are the ultimate teammate, and you know we love you, and you hold this show together," Strahan said. "And regardless of all of that, we're just so happy that you're here. We're happy that you're cancer free, and I think you're going to give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar."

Bradshaw's plan to get back to normal includes selling his Oklahoma ranch and moving to a small farm in Texas.