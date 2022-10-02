NFL Icon Terry Bradshaw Reveals He Was Treated for 2 Kinds of Cancer in the Past Year

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback also shared that he is now cancer free: ‘I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self’


Published on October 2, 2022



Terry Bradshaw is opening up about his health.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback icon and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday, 74, told viewers on Sunday that he was diagnosed with cancer twice in the last year.

Bradshaw addressed an incident on last week's pregame show, when he was stumbling through commentary, according to Outsider.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life," the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback said.

"In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That's the good news."

"Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston," he continued.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great. And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."

Co-host Michael Strahan called Bradshaw the "ultimate teammate," praising him for showing up through his health issues.

"TB, everybody here, we know what you've been going through. You are the ultimate teammate, and you know we love you, and you hold this show together," Strahan said. "And regardless of all of that, we're just so happy that you're here. We're happy that you're cancer free, and I think you're going to give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar."

Bradshaw's plan to get back to normal includes selling his Oklahoma ranch and moving to a small farm in Texas.

The stunning family home may be familiar to some, as it was the setting of E!'s docu-series The Bradshaw Bunch, which gave NFL fans an inside look at the football icon's family life.

Bradshaw was both nervous and excited to let the world see his and his wife Tammy's "crazy life" when the show was first announced in 2020: "I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls," he said in a statement.

After retiring from football in 1984, he started an acting career, making cameos in shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Modern Family, The League and more. He also starred in the romantic comedy, Failure to Launch, in 2006.

