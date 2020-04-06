Tennessee Boy, 6, with Cystic Fibrosis Calls Himself a 'Warrior' After Beating Coronavirus

Image zoom Sabrina Bostain

A Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis is on the mend after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, Sabrina Bostain posted a video on Facebook of her son Joseph proudly updating followers of his health struggle with the respiratory virus — made even more complicated with the 6-year-old’s preexisting condition that affects his lungs. In the clip, Joseph shares that he “beat” COVID-19.

“Today Joseph can tell you how he is doing himself!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜,” Sabrina captioned the post.

“Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts,” says Joseph while wearing a Harry Potter shirt at home. “I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior, and I beat COVID-19.” Joseph smiles happily and throws his fist in the air after declaring the good news.

Back on March 19, Sabrina announced on her Facebook that Joseph had tested positive for the coronavirus, asking for prayers since the boy is immunocompromised from the cystic fibrosis.

She continued to provide daily updates on social media, tracking as Joseph experienced fevers, coughs and other symptoms.

On March 22, Joseph’s elementary school showed support for their classmate by doing a drive-by parade at his house and dropping off thoughtful cards for him as he recovered.

“Oh my gracious!! Thank you East Montgomery Elementary friends and family for your beautiful parade by our home for Joseph! He was so excited and shocked to see so many that he froze!” wrote Sabrina. “Thank u for the cards and balloons and the outpouring of love!! He is reading his cards out loud and having a heartfelt moment!!”

A day before Joseph declared his COVID-19 victory, Sabrina thanked everyone for their support and shared that they were back to “somewhat of a normal routine for Joseph and our household.”

“Joseph is doing great! We still have a small cough and some minor stomach issues but overall we have a happy, hungry, active young man that feels 95% better!” she wrote. “We will continue our quarantine here at home taking all the same precautions as we were even when our quarantine is up!”

Sabrina continued: “I will continue to keep Joseph out of arms way from the public for a time so I know that he will remain healthy!”

