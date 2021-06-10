Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His 34-Lb. Weight Gain - to Wife Catelynn Lowell's Delight

The reality star and soon-to-be father of four explained that he’s been trying to “gain as much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible”

Tyler Baltierra is seeing major muscle gains.

The Teen Mom star and soon-to-be father of four has spent the last year working on adding pounds and building up his strength, and he's getting closer to the goal he had in mind.

The 29-year-old husband to Catelynn Lowell shared before and after photos of his 34-lb. weight gain on Instagram on Thursday.

"YEAR 1 DOWN!" he wrote. "165 lbs. on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) and 199 lbs. on the right (Me now) and still in the process of shredding my fat % down. My goal was to gain as much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible."

Baltierra said he's still working towards his goal weight, but wanted to share the photos to show the change so far.

"I'm not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey and acknowledge where I started from," he said. "I can't wait to see what year two looks like!"

Baltierra, who shares daughters Carly, 11, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, and a fourth one on the way with Lowell, added in a hashtag, "#IAmMyOnlyCompetition."

Lowell shared her appreciation for Baltierra, her partner of nearly 15 years, in the comments.

"Congratulations baby!!" she wrote. "I admire your hard work and dedication."

Four days earlier, Baltierra posted a poem tribute to Lowell on Instagram.

"I love those dreamy eyes, Staying up talking late at night, Snuggle close right by my side, Hair tickling my nose, I don't mind, Go ahead, lay down your head, Feel my heartbeat in your hand, Just let me hold you until the night ends," he wrote. "15 years together and you still make me feel as if we were goofy kids! I love you so much babe @catelynnmtv 😍❤️🥰"