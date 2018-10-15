Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Reveals She Got a Nose Job for Her Deviated Septum: 'Rough Recovery'

Jenelle Evans is on the mend after undergoing a septoplasty.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, revealed over the weekend that she is having a “rough recovery” after going under the knife to repair her sinus issues.

“Just want to say thank you for always taking care of me. 💞😓 #Septoplasty #RoughRecovery #SinusSurgery,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing glasses and gauzes below her nose, sitting in what appears to be a hospital room and wrapped in a blanket. Her smiling husband, David Eason, sits beside her.

A septoplasty “is a surgical procedure to correct a deviated septum — a displacement of the bone and cartilage that divides your two nostrils,” according to Mayo Clinic.

“During septoplasty, your nasal septum is straightened and repositioned in the middle of your nose,” Mayo Clinic reports.

The MTV personality’s operation comes not long after her 4-year-old son Kaiser’s early October ear tubes surgery, which was done to help fix his hearing.

Evans shared on Instagram at the beginning of the month that “after many many doctors appointments and tests… Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little.”

“Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks! 😢💞” continued Evans, who shares Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

The mother of three added the hashtags: “#MommasBoy #FirstSurgery #EarTubesSurgery #Adnoidectomy.”

Adenoidectomy is the “removal of the adenoid” and “is performed by an ears, nose, and throat surgeon in the operating room under general anesthesia. … Although the adenoid is in the back of the nose, it is removed through the mouth and there are no visible scars following surgery,” according to the Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.

Evans is also mom to 8-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and 21-month-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason.