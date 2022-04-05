Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Eason 'Drained' from Additional Health Issues Following Fibromyalgia Diagnosis

Janelle Evans Eason was diagnosed with fibromyalgia last month and is now being tested for myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder

Janelle Evans Eason is putting her health first.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 30, posted a health update on her website after announcing she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia last month. She revealed that she is now being tested for an additional disorder, myasthenia gravis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lately, I've been taking time out for myself to focus on my health. As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain," she wrote. "They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER."

"Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis," she continued. "This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study."

The mother of three added that she is experiencing "anxiety about all of this everyday" and has been "mentally and physically drained."

According to the Mayo Clinic, myasthenia gravis is characterized "by weakness and rapid fatigue of any of the muscles under your voluntary control."

In an interview with E! News last month, Eason revealed that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia — a condition which causes chronic pain — after undergoing tests.

"I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me," she told the outlet.

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches, like I had the flu, but was not sick," she added. "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

Eason revealed she has been open with her daughter Ensley, 5, and sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7, about her health condition.

"I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," Eason explained. "Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days."

"I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it," she added.

For now, she plans on altering her diet to help manage the condition.

"I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition," she added per E! News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The reality television star has been documenting her health journey on YouTube. In a video posted in March 2021, she shared that she had developed neck issues in September of 2020.