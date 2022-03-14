Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Eason Diagnosed with Fibromyalgia: 'So Much Pain'

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches, like I had the flu, but was not sick," said the reality television star

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans Eason is opening up about her recent diagnosis with fibromyalgia.

In a recent interview with E! News, the 30-year-old mother of three revealed the diagnosis after undergoing several tests and experiencing long-term pain.

According to the Mayo Clinic, fibromyalgia symptoms include "musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues."

"I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me," said Eason per E! News.

Eason described some of the symptoms she has experienced, ranging from headaches to physical pain.

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches, like I had the flu, but was not sick," added Eason. "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

Dealing with fibromyalgia is not easy, Eason said.

"Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches," she said.

She has also been honest with her daughter Ensley, 5, and sons Jace, 12 and Kaiser, 7, about her health condition.

"I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," said Eason. "Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days."

"I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it," she said.

The reality television star has been documenting her health journey on YouTube. In a video posted in March 2021, she shared that she had developed neck issues in September of 2020.

"My neck kept cracking over and over again and it really sucked because it happened for months and months and months," she said in the video.

For now, she plans on altering her diet to help manage the condition.