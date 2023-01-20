Teddi Mellencamp's Skin Cancer Ordeal Continues with 3 New Spots on Her Back — Plus an 'Irregular' Bump on Her Neck

The RHOBH star, 41, gave an update on her skin cancer situation after having 12 melanomas removed last year

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Published on January 20, 2023
Photo: Teddi Mellencamp Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has a skin cancer update.

After having 12 melanomas removed last year and being declared cancer-free, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, is now "dealing with something out of my control."

"I went in for my 4-6 week checkup and there were three new spots my doctors felt needed to be biopsied," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm getting a lot of questions about the spots being white. I have had both white and brown melanomas; this is why I continue to share to get checked no matter what."

She continued her post by describing a new lymph node scare.

"Also, recently I felt a bump on my neck. My anxiety, of course, took over. I touched it at least 303 times. However, day of appointment, I assumed it was nothing. And then the ultrasound came back irregular. I had the option of a needle biopsy or getting it cut out completely; the doctor recommended the biopsy to start, however there's a small chance it'll come back inconclusive and we will then have to remove it."

It was upsetting for the reality star, who had three lymph nodes removed last year to make sure her melanomas had not spread.

But she is remaining calm while she waits for the biopsy results, which can take 3 to 4 days for the lymph node and a week and a half for the spots on her back, she says in her post.

"As someone who is a controlled person, I'm dealing as best I can with something out of my control," she wrote. "Things I can control: staying on top of my appointments, self-checks, and asking my doctors questions."

She concluded her post by saying, "I'm trying my best to stay positive and will fill you in when I get the results. If this saves even one person from going through what I'm going through, it's worth it 💕 #melanomaawareness".

Last year's ordeal started in March when Kyle Richards insisted Mellencamp get some spots on her back checked out. A dermatologist found that several were cancerous, which led to the removal of 12 spots over the year, plus three lymph nodes, plus a PET scan and genetic testing because breast cancer runs in her family.

Fortunately, Mellencamp, who lives in Encino, Calif. with her husband Edwin Arroyave, 45, and their kids Dove, 2, Cruz, 8 and Slate, 10 (she is also stepmom to Arroyave's daughter Isabella, 14), learned she was not predisposed to other cancers. She has made it her mission to increase melanoma awareness.

"I am forever appreciative of the outpouring of love and support," she said in her post.

