Teddi Mellencamp Urges Fans to Get 'Skin Checks' After Having a Mole 'That Looks Like Melanoma' Removed

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is urging her followers to get "yearly skin checks" after a doctor removed a mole from her back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, shared the reminder Thursday in a candid Instagram post featuring an image of the Mellencamp with a bandage on her back.

In her post, which also included before and after photos of the mole's removal, the Bravo personality thanked RHOBH costar Kyle Richards for sounding the alarm.

"This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks," Mellencamp begged in the caption. "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal."

Mellencamp said she did her best "to stay present and positive" for filming on Thursday and is ultimately "grateful" to be busy, which she said helps her "keep my mind from racing as I await the results" of her tests.

"I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others," she continued. "Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin. Give me a 💕 if you have recently gotten a check or are booking one today."

Mellencamp received a flood of support in the comment section of her post, including several messages from other Real Housewives franchise stars.

"Surrounding you with love and prayers🙏," wrote Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman.

"Aww babe I'm so sorry!! Hang in there!! So lucky you got it off! Praying all will be negative!!" said Hollman's fellow RHOD star Kameron Westcott.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star ​​Margaret Josephs, on the other hand, shared a collection of emojis to express her thoughts: "🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️👧🏼."

Meanwhile, Richards' daughter Alexia Simone Umansky sent "all my love" to her mother's costar.

Other celebrities also chimed in, including television personality Adrianna Costa. "Omgggg Teddi!! Sending love," she wrote to Mellencamp. "So happy you got that sucker removed."

Actress Leah Lamarr also commented with, "Omg Teddi!!!! Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️" while Mellencamp's former Celebrity Big Brother costar Chris Kattan commented three clapping hands emojis.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer both in the United States and across the globe, with one in 5 Americans expected to develop the disease by age 70, according to SkinCancer.org.

When detected early, skin cancer has a 99% five-year survival rate, per the website. For melanoma, a form of skin cancer, the five-year survival rate in the U.S. is 93%.