Teddi Mellencamp Shares That She Gained 10 Lbs. on Big Brother 'After Non-Stop Candy and Cakes'

The reality star and owner of the weight loss program All In by Teddi said she posted a bikini photo “to hold myself accountable to making my overall health a priority again”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is ready for a reset.

After a short-lived stint on the new season of Celebrity Big Brother — where she was the first to get eliminated during the premiere on Wednesday — Mellencamp Arroyave returned home to find out that she had gained 10 lbs.

"Today I stepped on scale for first time since going away 20 days ago. Not as punishment but to see where I am after nonstop candy and cakes in @bigbrothercbs," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 40, wrote on Instagram. "I gained 10 lbs. while there."

Mellencamp Arroyave took a photo of herself in a bikini to go along with the post, which she shared to hold herself "accountable" as she works to lose the weight.

"It's not about a number on the scale but how I feel when I am eating clean and taking care of my body and mind — my anxiety decreases," she said. "Today I am posting to hold myself accountable to making my overall health a priority again."

Mellencamp Arroyave, who runs the weight loss program All In by Teddi, said that she's going to get back to following her plan and encouraged interested fans to join her.

The reality star also pointed out that "even those of us who are 'fitness influencers' go through different stages in our journeys."

Mellencamp Arroyave is no stranger to setting weight loss goals. In 2019, the mom of three shared that there were times when she was "truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness," and at one point she weighed over 200 lbs.

In post with side-by-side photos of her at over 200 lbs. and in 2019, Mellencamp Arroyave said that at her heavier weight, she "would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again."

Now, Mellencamp Arroyave said, she knows that "healthy living isn't a diet — it's a lifestyle."