Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery Following Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said that she's sharing her experience because "one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 10:52 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkMZ-oBP1Fg/ teddimellencamp Verified Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc. I don’t share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested. I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I 💕 you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course. I will do my best to answer any questions you may have as they come up. I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals. Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad. 🖤 Edited · 1h
Photo: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is sharing new details about her stage 2 melanoma after having surgery to remove cancerous moles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, previously shared that doctors believe she's predisposed to melanomas and that she would undergo a new plan for her treatment.

On Wednesday, she shared new images on Instagram following her latest procedure. She posted a photo of her back covered with multiple bandages and a close image of a surgical scar, writing, "Thank you Dr. Fairies and all the incredible nurses for taking such good care of me."

Following her latest surgery on Tuesday, doctors discovered that she had suspicious lymph nodes that were removed and are currently being biopsied. According to Mellencamp Arroyave, doctors will perform full genetic-mutation testing done for BRCA2 and other genes next Wednesday.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn't one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting."

After revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma months after removing a mole from her back earlier this year, she shared that she would be updating fans on her health progress.

She wrote on Wednesday, "I don't share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Had a Tumor Removed from Her Face: 'So Grateful We Caught This Early'

She added that she will do her best to answer questions as they come, but will focus on moving forward. She said, "I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals. Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad. 🖤."

Mellencamp Arroyave continued to thank her loved ones and doctors, writing: "I am grateful to my family, friends and husband [Edwin Arroyave] who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I 💕 you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer's a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course."

Related Articles
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Stage 2 Melanoma: 'Such a Wakeup Call'
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian Had a Tumor Removed from Her Face: 'So Grateful We Caught This Early'
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
Heba Salama
'Biggest Loser's Heba Salama Opens Up About Life After the Show — and Testing Positive for BRCA2
Sarah Lee was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma
BBC Journalist, 29, Tells of 'Terrifying Surprise' After Mole Misdiagnosis Turns Out to Be Skin Cancer
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts Her 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLO7aVLJei/.
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Kelsie Hunt gives health update
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says She's 'Completely Healthy' 1 Year Since Brain Surgery: 'I Have Learned So Much'
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
30-Year-Old Learned She Had Stage 4 Cancer After Being Denied a Mammogram: ‘I Was Told I Was Too Young for Cancer’
Woman Was Denied a Mammogram at Age 30 — but Ended Up with Stage 4 Breast Cancer: 'I Was Failed by the System'
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp 'Blessed' and 'Relieved' After Receiving Melanoma Test Results
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Idle Survived a Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Had Been a Dead Man Walking'
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Debuts Blonde Bob After Skin Cancer Scare: 'Feels Good to Have a Healthy Cut'
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Urges Fans to Get 'Skin Checks' After Having a Mole 'That Looks Like Melanoma' Removed
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp's 'Celebrity Big Brother' Beanie Inspires New Hat Collaboration
Witney Carson
'DWTS' Witney Carson Says She Hid Cancer Diagnosis from Producers: 'I Was Embarrassed'