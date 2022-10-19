Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma

Just a week after sharing her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is giving her social media followers an update on her current treatment plan after learning she has new cancerous moles.

"Thanks for all your comments and prayers on what I thought was going to be my melanoma removal today," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Right before I left for NYC they took 2 additional adjacent moles and biopsied them to be safe. While I was away, those results also came back melanoma."

"Due to so many melanomas in one area they are worried to cut in there and try to remove because they aren't sure what they would be cutting into," she said.

Mellencamp Arroyave said she now has a "new plan" for her treatment and will get a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to determine how far the cancer has spread. She'll then meet with a hematology specialist to figure out the best treatment plan moving forward.

"Once you have a better understanding of the disease, the next step is talking about your treatment. Your doctor will determine your treatment plan based on the other factors of your disease, your age, and your ability to tolerate treatment," the reality star added. "Then I will head over to see the surgical oncologist and we will go from there."

"I will continue to keep you updated because melanoma awareness is something I never really knew anything about and want to remind as many of you as I can to get skin checks. Feeling very grateful and blessed that we caught this when we did," Mellencamp Arroyave said before adding in the caption, "I have faith and lots of support from friends, family, doctors and surgeons that all will be ok."

In a follow-up post, Mellencamp Arroyave shared close-up photos of the diagnosed area on her back and said doctors believe she's predisposed to melanomas. She explained that based on her PET scan, she'll need them surgically removed next week.

"I will need wide excision surgery removal and nodal mapping. During the surgery they will also do a sentinel lymph node biopsy," she wrote. "Because with a PET scan they can't see if it's spread to lymph nodes, I am getting 2 more biopsies of new locations today and surgery is on Tuesday. Spots 3 & 4 in the pic near my shoulder are the ones they are concerned could go to lymph nodes and will be a large connected removal. Then I will meet with a geneticist to see if I could possibly have the BRCA2 mutation. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support 💕 Please go get checked."

The RHOBH star first shared her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis last week — just months after removing a mole from her back in March. She admitted that while she was initially hesitant to go to her checkup, she's grateful for staying on top of her health.

"If a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months," Mellencamp Arroyave said. "I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot."

"I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old," she added. "This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you're in."