“Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?” Mellencamp asked her followers in an Instagram Story on Monday

Teddi Mellencamp Defends Her Decision to Get a Neck Lift: 'Would You Prefer I Lie?'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is an open book when it comes to her cosmetic procedures.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, hopped on her Instagram Story on Monday to defend her decision to get a neck lift. "So I'm going through my DMs doing a little work for Two Ts in a Pod, and someone sent me a message. I want you guys to read it and let me know your thoughts," said Mellencamp.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The podcast host then shared a screenshot of her answering the Instagram user's message, which read, "Ur a public figure trying to help women loose [sic] weight yet your getting a face lift to remind those of us who need one who can't afford one how ugly we are Thanku."

Teddi Mellencamp defends her decision to get a chin lift. Credit: Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

"I am being transparent with my journey," Mellencamp responded. "Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That's not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"(Btw, this has nothing to do with going all in on your life - I changed my life 7 years ago and am proud of that and will continue sharing and helping others achieve their goals)," continued Mellencamp, who then posed the question to her followers: "Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?"

This isn't the first time the Bravo celeb has been open about her cosmetic procedures.

On her 38th birthday in July 2019, Mellencamp penned a lengthy Instagram post about her dramatic weight loss transformation, and how shedding excess pounds led her to going under the knife.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Hospitalized for Bee Stings While Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Suffers Vertigo Injuries

While the reality star was met with praise in the comment section of her post, some fans questioned her on whether or not she had work done.

"You look amazing your nose is smaller did u have surgery?" one follower wrote.

Mellencamp wrote back, "Not on my nose. I did on my tata's."

That's when a different fan asked "Was it bc you needed a lift? Just curious from my weight loss, I feel I need a lift or redone?"