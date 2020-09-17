Teddi Mellencamp Defends 'All In by Teddi’ Weight Loss Program amid Backlash from Former Clients

Several former clients anonymously came forward, revealing they were restricted to 500-1,000 calories a day and forced to do an hour of cardio daily

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is defending her weight loss and accountability program, All In by Teddi, amid a wave of backlash from former clients and fans.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, shared a video on Instagram praising the work her program does for its clients.

“For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped change,” she began. “I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning.”

"We believe in you. We will fight for you, and we know that the best is yet to come," she concluded, captioning the video with a heart emoji.

Mellencamp Arroyave launched All In after she lost 80 lbs. following her pregnancy with son Cruz, 6, with the hopes of helping others meet their weight loss goals. The program starts with a two-week Jumpstart plan ($599), before moving clients to a Monthly plan ($399), then Weight & Workout ($165) and finally Maintenance ($95).

Each client is assigned an accountability coach to keep them on track with their weight loss, however, these coaches do not have any fitness, medical or health certifications. According to All In’s website, the only requirement is that potential coaches must complete the program themselves before they are "hand-selected by Teddi."

Earlier this week, the program came under fire after social media influencer Emily Gellis Lande shared anonymous messages from former All In by Teddi clients claiming that the program would restrict them to 500-1,000 calories a day and demanded an hour of cardio daily.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,600 calories is the minimum needed for the average sedentary adult to meet their body's daily nutrient needs.

Many called the program out for teaching disordered eating. "Teddi’s diet is starvation with cardio,” Lande told Today. “I want to prevent other people from falling for this scam."

On her Instagram Story, Lande has continued to share several screenshots from these anonymous clients. One person alleged that when she added carrots to one of her meals she and was "told that in the future it needed to be a green vegetable because carrots have too much sugar."

Several other women allegedly told Lande that they were only allowed a cup of soup for dinner.

In a statement to Today, Mellencamp Arroyave further defended her program, saying that their suggested meal plan does not mention a specific calorie count.

"Our meal plan has evolved and our focus has always been clean whole foods. There are a variety of nutritional food options on our menu. Nowhere in our suggested meal plan does it mention a specific calorie count," she said.

She also responded to the claims of only allowing soup for dinner. "We have found soup to be easy to digest in the evenings, which is why a lighter meal such as soup, salads or veggie-prominent dinners are encouraged while on the program."