Teddi Mellencamp Decided to Get a Neck Lift Because She 'Couldn't Change' How It Looked 'on My Own'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is standing by her decision to get a neck lift.

In an interview with Extra's Billy Bush this Friday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, shared her thoughts on the fan reaction and explained why she decided to go under the knife.

Regarding the response from her followers, Mellencamp said, "Everybody went crazy. I mean, there was way more positive than there was negative, but I kind of wanted to point out the negative because people continuously want to know all the details, but when you give them the details, they are upset about it."

And Bush and Mellencamp agreed that getting plastic surgery is an individual's personal decision — not anyone else's.

"To each it's own," she said, "if you don't want to get rid of it, don't get rid of it."

"I think we live in a world of filters," she continued, saying she wanted to be transparent and not be one of those celebrities who credit their changing looks to drinking "a bunch of water." Mellencamp added, "I work really hard on changing my life and being healthy, but this is something that I couldn't change on my own."

Mellencamp said that her plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, told her that the unwanted skin under her neck was due to "a multitude of things" including the "anatomical position of where [her]… hyoid bone is located," which affected the "slope" of her neck.

"Add to years of fluctuating weight, you know, gaining over 80 lbs. and losing it, not even just with kids before kids, since pretty much I was 17 years old, that my body had lost that elasticity," the reality star said.

"So not only did I naturally have that slope, then I also added loose skin to it and I got to the point I was like angling myself in certain directions and it became something I didn't want to deal with anymore," she added. "I was like, 'I work really hard to feel confident, and this is a little thing that I can do and I want to be honest with the people that follow me and give them the good, the bad, and the ugly.' "

The former RHOBH star also shared her "official" before and after pictures of the procedure on Instagram Friday.

"Day 4 post op: bruised and still swollen," she added alongside the photos. "Per your request, here is the official before and after, incisions and all."

Mellencamp had first defended her decision to get a neck lift on Instagram Monday after she started getting critical messages from her followers.