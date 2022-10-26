Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Music Video Edited to Remove Scene with Scale

The singer-songwriter reveals the song is representative of her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts" playing out in real time

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 10:00 PM
Taylor Swift Anti Hero Video edited
Taylor Swift Anti Hero Video edited. Photo: youtube

Taylor Swift continues to be open and vulnerable for her craft.

This week, the singer-songwriter released a music video for her song "Anti-Hero" from her new album Midnights.

In the Instagram post accompanying the release of the video, Swift explained the video is a representation of her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts" playing out in real time.

But after releasing the video, some viewers found one of the video's scenes triggering. In the scene, Swift's 'anti-hero' shakes her head when the singer gets on a scale and it shows "FAT," seemingly illustrating her inner critic and how hard she is to ignore. Some viewers misinterpreted the scene to be fat-shaming in nature.

On Wednesday, observant fans noticed that the version of the video on Apple Music no longer featured the scene with the scale. The YouTube version still includes the scene.

In a video posted on Instagram on October 2, Swift gave her fans a peek at the meaning behind "Anti-Hero."

""Anti-Hero" is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," she revealed. "I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before."

She opened up further: "This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself… I like "Anti-Hero" a lot because I think it's really honest."

The legendary Swift, along with her Swifties, made history last week.

After unleashing her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Anti Hero Video edited
youtube

"And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️," the music streaming service tweeted on Friday.

The record-breaking numbers came after Swift added seven additional songs to the album's tracklist, just three hours after its initial release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Swift later responded to the news that she broke the single-day streaming record, which apparently earned more than the 183 million streams brought in by Bad Bunny's May album Un Verano Sin Ti — the previous holder of the record. (Before that, the record was broken in 2021 by Drake for his long-awaited album, Certified Lover Boy, at 176.8 million streams.)

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" Swift asked her fans on Twitter. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

Related Articles
US singer Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Reacts to 'Midnights' Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
Taylor Swift - Bejeweled (Official Music Video)
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (Official Music Video)
Taylor Swift Holds Her Own Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video: 'One of My Favorite Songs'
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Music Video Easter Eggs
All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Music Videos You Might Have Missed
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Janet Jackson poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Her in 'Midnights' Song: 'I Luv It'
aylor Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"
Why Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' Song Is Resonating with Fans Grieving a Loved One
US singer Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Teases Mysterious 'Midnights' Lyric in Times Square as She Unveils Release Schedule
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Revenge-Laden 'Midnights ' Songs Reference Scooter Braun and Kimye
Taylor Swift Ralph Lauren bag
Taylor Swift Recycles a Favorite Purse from 2010 and Sends Swifties Spinning
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift arrives at 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, N. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
Taylor Swift Unveils Complete 13-Song 'Midnights' Tracklist and Confirms Lana Del Rey Collaboration
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Taylor Swift Reveals How She Got Laura Dern to Appear in Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Music Video Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
Taylor Swift Says 'Midnights' Track 'Anti-Hero' Is an 'Honest' Exploration of Her 'Insecurities'
Taylor Swift Says 'Midnights' Track 'Anti-Hero' Is an 'Honest' Exploration of Her 'Insecurities'
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Midnights' Release
Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's Relationship: A Look Back
taylor swift, lana del rey
Taylor Swift Says She'll Be 'Grateful for Life' She Got to Work with Lana Del Rey on 'Midnights'