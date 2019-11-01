Taylor Swift Praises Jameela Jamil for Pushing ‘Body Neutrality’: ‘We’ve Made Incredible Strides’

Forget body positivity — Taylor Swift is fully on board with Jameela Jamil’s push for body neutrality.

The Lover singer, 29, supports the body neutrality movement — the idea that people don’t need to praise their bodies or focus on how they look — and wants people to stop judging other people’s bodies or scrutinizing their own.

“Thank God we’ve had #MeToo movements and moments where we’re looking at ourselves as a society and we’re looking at internalized misogyny. We’re looking at the way we treat critiquing women’s bodies,” she told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in an interview.

Swift mentioned Jamil as someone who is leading the way.

“We have amazing women out there like Jameela Jamil saying, ‘I’m not trying to spread body positivity. I’m trying to spread body neutrality where I can sit here and not think about what my body is looking like,’ ” the Lover singer said.

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Jameela Jamil Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Swift said that it’s particularly important to her after going through years of criticism over how she looked or who she dated.

“When I was, like, 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to … kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft,” she said.

Swift continued: “In a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimize that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame, you know? That happened to me at a very young age, so that was a bit hard. That was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, this is not fair.’ ”

But that is all changing thanks to #MeToo and people like Jamil, Swift said.

“We have made incredible progress,” she said. “We’ve made incredible strides and I can look back at those lessons I learned when I was younger and I really truly don’t think I did anything wrong by having a normal dating life in my early twenties.”