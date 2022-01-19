Taylor Lautner Shares Shirtless Gym Selfie on Instagram: 'Let's Crush This Week'

"Monday Grind," Taylor Lautner wrote over the snap that showcased his chiseled abs

Taylor Lautner is starting his week off strong.

The Twilight star, 29, shared a shirtless mirror selfie with his 7.3 million Instagram followers that showed him getting in some gym time for a bit of Monday motivation.

"Monday Grind," he wrote over the snap on his Instagram Story. "Let's crush this week y'all."

Taylor Lautner Credit: Taylor Lautner/instagram

Though Lautner has carved out time for his fitness goals, the actor has been busy gearing up for the release of Netflix's Home Team — his first film role in over five years — later this month.

Lautner stars as a pee-wee football coach alongside Kevin James in the family comedy about New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's year-long suspension from the NFL. In the film, Payton (James) returns to his hometown where he reconnects with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner youth football team.

In December, Lautner exclusively told PEOPLE, "I play Coach Troy, the coach of a peewee football team that Connor Payton is a part of. We don't have much success but we have fun which is what's important."

He added, "My character is very much the older brother figure for the kids. He's not great at football but has a great relationship with the kids, whereas Sean Payton comes in and is an amazing coach but needs to work on his rapport with his son and his teammates."

"It's been a blast working on Home Team," Lautner continued. "I did Grown Ups 2 with Kevin but I've been a big fan of his for as long as I can remember. This was super exciting for me to work alongside him and watch him and learn from him. He's a true professional and a hilarious, very talented man."

The film also stars Adam Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler, Rob Schneider and Gary Valentine.