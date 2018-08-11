Taylor Lautner is a proud big brother.

The 26-year-old actor shared a photo of his younger sister Makena, 20, after her heart procedure at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Friday.

“2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more,” Taylor captioned the Instagram photo, which shows him kissing Makena on her forehead.

“You are much braver than I @makenalautner.. Love you so.”

Makena also posted a photo post-surgery.

“2nd heart procedure was a huge success! It couldn’t have gone any better,” Makena wrote.

“God answered 3 years of prayers today more than any of us could have ever dreamt of.”

While it’s unclear as to why Makena needed the procedure, later on Taylor shared an Instagram story of Makena leaving the hospital with the words, “And she’s free,” written across it.

In July, Taylor shared an adorable throwback photo of himself with Makena for her 20th birthday.

“Happy 20th BIRTHDAY to this cool cucumber who inspires me every single day. One day I hope to grow up as cool as you. Love you more @makenalautner,” Taylor said.

It has been a tough year for Taylor who lost his beloved 13-year-old dog Roxy in February.

“Roxy, my family surprised me with you on the set of sharkboy and lavagirl in 2004,” Taylor captioned a photo of himself holding Roxy in the air.

“You have brought me so much joy into my life for the past 13 1/2 years. I’ll miss you every day but I’ll take those memories with me everywhere I go,” Taylor continued.

“I love you.”