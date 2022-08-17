People.com Lifestyle Health Tatiana Maslany Says 'She-Hulk' Goes Against Typical Body Standards: It 'Represents a Different Body' Tatiana Maslany, 36, opens up about how She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will show a "different body" compared to other superhero projects By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 01:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Tatiana Maslany is praising her She-Hulk role for representing a different body type compared to other superheroes. At the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Monday, the 36-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about the Disney+ project and how her character is able to go against "weird" body standards. "I think that there's a cultural obsession with the certain physique that goes along with these movies sometimes," she told the outlet. "I certainly fell prey to that idea, and I definitely don't think it's a thing that we should be pursuing 'cause it's just these weird standards that none of us can actually keep up with unless we're going to the gym 1,000 times a week." "What I love about She-Hulk is that she represents a different body and a different perception from the outside," Maslany adds. "How people see her is so much a part of her story ... That to me is a really exciting conversation that can happen around this, like, how do we look at someone differently depending on the body that they inhabit?" See Tatiana Maslany in First 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer: 'I'm Not a Superhero' This isn't the first time the Emmy-winning actress, best-known for her role in Orphan Black, has spoken about body image and embracing women of all sizes. Back in 2016, the actress explained that she believes talking about other people's bodies is completely unnecessary. "I'll never understand that. I'll never, never understand why people think it's their business to comment on other people's bodies," Maslany told Elle. "I go to a spa in L.A. sometimes, a Korean day spa, and all the women there are nude. And I've never felt so in love with the human form as when I'm walking around and seeing all those bodies, thinking, 'Oh my god, we're all just built so differently.' And every single body is beautiful." "I will never understand that shame, and the reinforcement of that shame. It's crazy," she continued, noting that she's always confused by female celebrities who are shamed for posting topless photos or nude photos online. "A body is just a body. But we're really afraid of bodies. They hold a lot of power — I think that's why people can try to shame them so easily, because they are so powerful." 'Orphan Black' 's Tatiana Maslany Is Frustrated with Body Shaming: 'Every Single Body Is Beautiful' Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Maslany also said that it's not just women who are criticized about their bodies — men face criticism too, even if it's less pervasive. "Guys aren't supposed to have shame about their bodies," Maslany said at the time. "They're just supposed to be strong, and if they're not, they're not a man. But so many of my guy friends struggle with the same things we do as women." She noted that the movie The Overnight did an excellent job of showing that men can be just as self-conscious about their bodies. "It was just so awesome, so brave, to acknowledge that body shame is such a huge thing that we all carry with us, and then to dismantle it and laugh at it," she added of the film.