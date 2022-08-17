Tatiana Maslany Says 'She-Hulk' Goes Against Typical Body Standards: It 'Represents a Different Body'

Tatiana Maslany is praising her She-Hulk role for representing a different body type compared to other superheroes.

At the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Monday, the 36-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about the Disney+ project and how her character is able to go against "weird" body standards.

"I think that there's a cultural obsession with the certain physique that goes along with these movies sometimes," she told the outlet. "I certainly fell prey to that idea, and I definitely don't think it's a thing that we should be pursuing 'cause it's just these weird standards that none of us can actually keep up with unless we're going to the gym 1,000 times a week."

"What I love about She-Hulk is that she represents a different body and a different perception from the outside," Maslany adds. "How people see her is so much a part of her story ... That to me is a really exciting conversation that can happen around this, like, how do we look at someone differently depending on the body that they inhabit?"

This isn't the first time the Emmy-winning actress, best-known for her role in Orphan Black, has spoken about body image and embracing women of all sizes.

Back in 2016, the actress explained that she believes talking about other people's bodies is completely unnecessary.

"I'll never understand that. I'll never, never understand why people think it's their business to comment on other people's bodies," Maslany told Elle. "I go to a spa in L.A. sometimes, a Korean day spa, and all the women there are nude. And I've never felt so in love with the human form as when I'm walking around and seeing all those bodies, thinking, 'Oh my god, we're all just built so differently.' And every single body is beautiful."

"I will never understand that shame, and the reinforcement of that shame. It's crazy," she continued, noting that she's always confused by female celebrities who are shamed for posting topless photos or nude photos online. "A body is just a body. But we're really afraid of bodies. They hold a lot of power — I think that's why people can try to shame them so easily, because they are so powerful."

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Maslany also said that it's not just women who are criticized about their bodies — men face criticism too, even if it's less pervasive.

"Guys aren't supposed to have shame about their bodies," Maslany said at the time. "They're just supposed to be strong, and if they're not, they're not a man. But so many of my guy friends struggle with the same things we do as women."

She noted that the movie The Overnight did an excellent job of showing that men can be just as self-conscious about their bodies.

"It was just so awesome, so brave, to acknowledge that body shame is such a huge thing that we all carry with us, and then to dismantle it and laugh at it," she added of the film.