Taron Egerton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Pulls Out of His West End Play for the Second Time

Taron Egerton attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England.

Taron Egerton has tested positive for COVID-19 not long after the actor fainted onstage during a production of his play.

Egerton, 32, who is currently starring in the West End production of Cock, will miss a week of performances due to his positive test, the show's producers shared on Instagram.

"Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid," the official Cock Instagram account shared in a Wednesday post. "In accordance with the production's health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week."

Joel Harper-Jackson will play M, Egerton's character, while the actor isolates, the post stated.

Reps for Egerton did not immediately respond when reached for comment by PEOPLE.

Egerton's COVID diagnosis comes just weeks after the Rocketman actor fainted onstage during the inaugural performance of Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London on March 5.

Egerton shared a message to his Instagram Story the following day stating that he was "completely fine" following the incident, which had left him with a "slightly sore neck and a bruised ego."

Production stopped after Egerton fainted, and a doctor in the audience tended to him, The Independent reported at the time. After a 40-minute break in the show, Cock director Marianne Elliott informed the audience that Egerton was "absolutely fine." Jackson then took over the role of M for the final 15 minutes of the show.

In his Instagram Story statement, Egerton said he was putting a "positive spin" on the incident.

"I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," he wrote at the time.

"That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it," Egerton added. "So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

He went on to thank "the amazing team at the theatre" as well as his "wonderful cast mates for being so lovely."

Egerton also gave a shout-out to Jackson, "who stepped in to do the last bit of the play." He wrote, "Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person."