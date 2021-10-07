How Taraji P. Henson Is Helping Destigmatize Mental Health Issues
Taraji P. Henson is the first star featured in PEOPLE in 10’s ‘Brave Together’ series
In honor of World Mental Health Day this Sunday, Oct. 10, PEOPLE spotlights Taraji P. Henson, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, and last year, launched The Unspoken Curriculum, which aims to help Black students seek help when they are feeling alone.
The organization is a part of her non-profit, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named for her father, who faced mental health challenges, too. Hear more about her work to destigmatize conversations around mental health in the clip above.
