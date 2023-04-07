Taraji P. Henson's Improved Mental Health Has Led Her to 'Fight' for Herself — and Others: 'I Want to Live'

The actress' Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is currently teaming up with Kate Spade New York for a new initiative because of their mutual "concern and care and passion for mental wellness"

Published on April 7, 2023 11:02 AM
Taraji P. Henson Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Photo: Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

Taraji P. Henson's ability to recognize her mental health struggles has only made her stronger.

The Oscar-nominated actress has been vocal about experiencing hardships in the past, even contemplating taking her own life. Now, she's been able to get better — and has a continued willingness to fight for herself.

"I unplug. I just unplug," Henson, 52, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I've got a new puppy. He brings me joy. I veg out and watch TV. I like to cook. I go on vacations with my girls. We do girl's trips."

Henson adds: "I fight for my mental health because I want to live. I'm choosing to want to live. I want to live."

And with that desire to fight, Henson has come to recognize the many things that have benefitted her mental health — and what has ultimately kept her going.

"Being real with myself and not being so damn strong all the time," she shares. "Folding my arms like a kid in the corner saying, 'I don't want to be strong today. I need help.' 'I don't feel good.' 'No, I'm not going to do this job. I don't feel good today.' Speaking up for myself. And my mental wellness."

Henson also makes time to nurture her mental health through solo travel. "When I felt myself hit a wall in my career and in life, I chose to do something about it. I unplugged," she says. "I took myself to Bali by myself. Yeah. And I literally did eat, pray, love by myself, and I am not the same. I'm a much better person since that trip."

Though Henson has found many ways to get through her mental health struggles, she wants to help others to do the same.

Henson's Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is an organization that aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community. Currently, they're teaming up with Kate Spade New York for its newly-launched She Care Wellness Pods.

The program is aiming to reach more than 25,000 Black women on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), providing them with frontline mental health care like free therapy sessions and yoga classes in the wellness pods.

"We chose Kate Spade as our first partner for the She Care Wellness Pod because of their deep commitment to helping women live their fullest lives. And they recognize a vital role that mental health plays in that," Henson explains.

Taraji P. Henson Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Taraji P. Henson Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation mental health pods. Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

Also speaking highly of the partnership is Kate Spade New York CEO and Brand President Liz Fraser.

"Our social impact mission is to empower women and girls across the globe by putting mental health at the heart of our approach. Women and girls' mental health has long been underfunded, undervalued and under-acknowledged, and we are so proud of our partnership with Taraji, [Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Executive Director] Tracie [Jade Jenkins] and The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation," says Fraser.

Taraji P. Henson Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Taraji P. Henson Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation mental health pods. Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

"Over the past 10 years, we have seen firsthand how interconnected a woman's positive mental health is to her empowerment, and as we kick off our 30th anniversary this year, we're doubling down on our commitment to reach more women and girls with direct access to resources and support," she adds. "Through our partnership, we'll work with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to provide accessible resources to over 25,000 young women across HBCU campuses through the She Care program and make a tangible difference in their everyday lives."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

