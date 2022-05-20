The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared photos from her skin cancer surgery in honor of Melanoma Awareness Month

Tamra Judge Urges Followers to Get Checked for Skin Cancer: 'Could Save Your Life'

Tamra Judge is urging all of her followers to get checked out in honor of Melanoma Awareness Month.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a series of Instagram photos of the scars she had following her skin cancer surgery. The 54-year-old stressed the need to get checked by a doctor because it could "save your life."

"May is melanoma awareness month. Please Go get a full body skin check , it could save your life. #melanomasurvivor," she captioned the post.

Judge revealed in October 2017 that she was no longer battling skin cancer.

"I had Surgury [sic] last week and today I found out I am Melanoma Free margins are clear," the reality star shared on Twitter and Instagram at the time, along with a photo of her stitches.

"Save YOUR ass and get a full body skin check. @cacoastalderm thank you for all you do. #sunblock #skincheck #melanomaawareness #HoagCancerCenter #TanningbedsShouldBeBanned," Judge added.

In late August 2017, the mother of four discovered melanoma on the left cheek of her bottom and had to put a bodybuilding competition plans on hold to remove the cancerous mole.

Judge previously had three spots that turned out to be basal cell skin cancer, and one squamous cell skin cancer, all of which can be treated with early detection and by quickly removing the skin cells.

A procedure in early January 2021 left a scar on Judge's arm.