Tamra Judge Removes Breast Implants, Says She's Already Noticing 'Health Improvements'

“I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks, no sinus congestion and happy thoughts,” Tamra Judge wrote on Instagram

Tamra Judge has officially removed her breast implants for the second time.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 53, shared several post-explant photos on Monday and Tuesday, showing her chest covered in bandages and drain bags.

On Tuesday, Judge posted a picture of her in a pink sports bra and matching pink sweats, saying she already feels healthier without the implants.

"Implants & capsules removed. Feeling tired & a little sore as expected," she wrote. "I'm pretty sure Not working out will be the hardest part for me ."

The mother of four continued, "I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks , No sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I'm hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on 😊."

Tamra Judge

After an at-home visit from her longtime plastic surgeon Dr. Milind Ambe, Judge shared that "every thing looks great."

She added, "( Disclaimer- although I do have a good amount of breast tissue , what you're seeing is swelling, two layer padded bra and gauze 😜)"

The former reality star then revealed she'll be sharing her breast implant illness story in September, writing, "stay tuned for more info."

Tamra Judge

Last month, the entrepreneur announced that she would be getting her breast implants removed due to "autoimmune issues."

"Bye bye bye boobies," Judge wrote over a topless photo of herself, snapped at her pre-op appointment.

Judge went on to ask her followers to share their own explant stories, responding to one fan about how much she's looking forward to getting her health back on track.

"I can't wait!" the RHOC alum wrote. "Tired of being tired and inflamed."

Judge has been open on social media about dealing with thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation — all of which she believes stem from her implants. The FDA said last fall that breast implants have the potential to cause "serious or life- threatening risks" and instructed manufacturers to print a warning on boxes.

Tamra Judge

Judge had her breasts done five times since her early 20s, she told PEOPLE in 2015.

She got her first breast augmentation after she gave birth to her son Ryan Vieth, now 35. Judge redid her breasts again years later after having son Spencer, 21, then got a breast reduction before completely removing them in 2012 — then decided to put them back in.

"When they were big in the '90s, I loved them!" she told PEOPLE. "And then, it's a lifestyle thing I guess, as you get older you don't want those big giant boobs."