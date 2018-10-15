Tamra Judge Quit the Keto Diet After it Made Her Sick: 'It Doesn't Work'

It feels like every celebrity is on the keto diet these days, but not all are fans — The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge said she had to quit the diet after it made her “sick.”

The bodybuilding reality star, 51, is all about healthy eating and high-protein meals, but she had to bail on keto after a month.

Judge was following the high-fat, high-protein and low-carb plan “until I got sick,” she told the Bravo blog The Feast. “They say there’s this keto flu you get, and I just fell off the keto wagon.”

The keto flu is a well-known side effect, with dieters experiencing influenza-like symptoms such as body aches, fatigue, dizziness and nausea. According to Women’s Health, doctors believe that its because the body is going through withdrawal as it switches to burning fat for energy instead of carbs, a process called ketosis (which is how the keto diet earned its name).

After her experience, Judge isn’t a fan of the keto diet.

“It concerns me,” she said. “I’m sure it works, but I cannot wrap my brain around eating that much fat. Bad fat — cheese, sour cream, butter, all that stuff. So, I like to do the good fats — like I’ll do the avocado, but I’m not gonna drown my eggs in butter and throw the cheese of top of it. Just — I can’t.”

Judge believes that people are losing weight on keto, but in an unhealthy way.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me because it’s just not healthy eating,” she told us. “So I worry more about what it’s gonna do for, like, your heart, your cholesterol, and things like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jillian Michaels Slams Fad Diets: “Don’t Do Keto”

And, she adds, the ketosis process has to be going at all times for it to actually be effective.

“The problem is it doesn’t work. You have to put your body in Ketosis and if you don’t, then you’re just eating a s—load of calories,” she said. “But if you’re eating carbohydrates with that and sugar — all you’re doing is eating a whole lot of calories. You know what? It’s not gonna work. I think people don’t quite understand how the keto diet works.”

Instead, Judge said, she prefers her usual diet of lean proteins, vegetables (which are not a big part of the keto diet) and healthy fats.

“I pretty much stick to a similar diet, but I just don’t go for the bad fat,” she said.