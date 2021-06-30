Tamra Judge Reveals She's Getting Her Breast Implants Removed: 'Bye Bye Bye Boobies'

Tamra Judge, 52, said on her Instagram Story on Tuesday that she's getting her breast implants removed in the coming weeks due to "autoimmune issues"

Tamra Judge is making a big change.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 52, revealed on her Instagram Story on Tuesday that she's getting her breast implants removed in the coming weeks due to "autoimmune issues."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bye bye bye boobies," Judge wrote over a topless photo of herself, snapped at her pre-op appointment with longtime plastic surgery Dr. Milind Ambe, of Newport Surgical Center.

She aptly choosing the *NSYNC song "Bye Bye Bye" to play alongside the snap.

Judge went on to ask her followers to share their own explant stories, revealing in response to one follower that she's looking forward to getting her health back on track.

"I can't wait!" the mother four wrote. "Tired of being tired and inflamed."

She's long complained on social media about dealing with thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation — all which she's claimed stem from her implants. The FDA said last fall that breast implants have the potential to cause "serious or life threatening risks" and instructed manufacturers to print a warning on boxes.

Another follower asked Judge if she would consider keeping her implants if she wasn't experiencing health problems. To that, Judge said she "probably wouldn't rush to have them removed," but admitted she's "so over having large breast[s] that seem to get bigger with age."

Tamra judge Credit: Tamra judge/ instagram

Tamra judge Credit: Tamra judge/ instagram

Tamra judge Credit: Tamra judge/ instagram

RELATED: RHOC's Tamra Judge: Why I Had 5 Boob Jobs

This isn't the first time Judge has gone under the knife.

Back in 2015, Judge told PEOPLE she'd had her boobs done five times since her early 20s.

She first got her first breast augmentation after she gave birth to her first child, 35-year-old Ryan Vieth. Judge redid her breast years later after having son Spencer, 21, then later them reduced, got them completely removed in 2012, and then decided to put them back in not long after.

"When they were big in the '90s, I loved them!" she told PEOPLE. "And then, it's a lifestyle thing I guess, as you get older you don't want those big giant boobs."

"It is what it is," she added. "It's a personal choice and for me. I don't do it for the public or my husband. It's something you do to make yourself feel better."

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14 Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Judge revealed she was leaving Real Housewives of Orange County following 12 seasons in January 2020. She had been on the long-running Bravo franchise since its third season in 2007, making her the longest-running full-time cast member in Housewives history.

"It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," Judge told PEOPLE at the time. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."

Though fans have been pushing for Judge to return to the Bravo series, it was former Housewife Heather Dubrow — who exited the franchise in 2017 after five seasons — who will be back full-time for the show's upcoming 16th season.