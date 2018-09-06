Tamra Judge Says She's 'Confident' Eddie Judge's Sixth Heart Surgery 'Did the Trick'

It’s been a tough few months for Tamra and Eddie Judge as he’s been battling heart issues. But the Real Housewives of Orange County star is convinced the worst is now behind him.

On Thursday, Tamra, 50, updated fans on Eddie’s condition, in a touching message posted on Instagram.

Her post came a day after Eddie underwent his sixth heart procedure (and third ablation) in under a year.

“THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls,” Tamra wrote, captioning a photo of a smiling Eddie sitting in his hospital bed next to his doctor, with a plate full of food in front of him.

“Most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband 💔” she added. “It’s been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick. Now it’s time to let your sweet heart ❤️ heal my love”

Tamra later shared another shot of Eddie, 45, walking around in his hospital gown, writing, “He’s up walking around 😳 ready to break out of this joint. BUTT he needs to get dressed first. [Eddie] you CRACK me up 😂”

Prior to surgery, Tamra shared a photo of Eddie flexing in his surgical bed. “See you in four hours, babe,” she wrote in its caption.

The fitness trainer had two ablations (a surgical procedures to create scar tissue inside the heart) and three cardioversions (electrical shocks to the heart) — all to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heartbeat.

And afterwards, Eddie shared an image to Instagram saying that he had “No more AFib” and thanking fans “for all the prayers and good lucks.”

“I’m still in recovery but Dr. Natale did have to work hard to get me well,” Eddie wrote in the picture’s caption. “With his amazing skills and passion for his work, we’re very confident this is the last ablation.”

“THANK YOU for all the love and support,” he added. “I can’t wait to be back on my bike living my blessed life again. ❤️❤️❤️#No2Afib.”

Eddie’s health crisis is being documented on this season of RHOC.

In the premiere, Tamra talked about the worry Eddie felt as he prepared for his first treatment.

“He was freaked out for a minute and he was like, ‘I just keep thinking about the mortality rate,’ ” Tamra told her mother, breaking down in tears. ” And I’m like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘That’s not how I want to die.’ ”

She went on to recall how Eddie first learned about his diagnosis. “Eddie noticed his heart rate was getting up to 240, 250, 260 beats a minute when he was working out — which is dangerous. And he needs heart surgery. So they’re going in and cauterizing part of his heart.”

“He’s a machine,” she said. “And his body is letting him down at the age of 45. … He literally walks up the stairs and his heartbeat goes to 150 beats a minute.”