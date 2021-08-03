Tamra Judge Celebrates 2 Weeks 'Silicone Free' After Breast Implants Removal: 'Improving Daily'

Tamra Judge had explant surgery after dealing with thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation — which she attributed to her boob job

Tamra Judge is enjoying her post-op life!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 53, shared photos on Monday celebrating the two-week anniversary since she had her breast implants removed.

"2 weeks silicone Free! Feeling much better," Judge wrote alongside a selfie. "#BII Symptoms improving daily."

In the photos, the reality TV alum sported a T-shirt gifted to her by a friend that said, "I liked my boobs but they didn't like me."

Last week, the Vena CBD owner gave an update on how she she was doing post-op day 6.

Alongside photos of herself in a bra with her drainage bags, Judge wrote, "I continue to feel more alive every day! My sinuses are no longer inflamed 🙌🏻 I don't wake up with blurry eyes (just old eyes that need reading glasses)."

"My thoughts are healthy & happy, something I've struggled with for so long!" she revealed. "My body is recovering my energy level is better than it's been in years."

The former reality star added, "I can't wait to fully recover , I hear things just keep on getting better 🥰."

Judge has been open on social media about dealing with thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation — all of which she believes stem from her implants.

The FDA said last fall that breast implants have the potential to cause "serious or life- threatening risks" and instructed manufacturers to print a warning on boxes.

After getting her implants removed in July, the mother of four told fans, "I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks , No sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I'm hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on 😊."

The former reality star then revealed she'll be sharing her full breast implant illness story in September, writing, "stay tuned for more info."

Judge had her breasts done five times since her early 20s, she told PEOPLE in 2015.

She got her first breast augmentation after she gave birth to her son Ryan Vieth, now 35. Judge redid her breasts again years later after having son Spencer, 21, then got a breast reduction before completely removing them in 2012 — then decided to put them back in.

"When they were big in the '90s, I loved them!" she told PEOPLE. "And then, it's a lifestyle thing I guess, as you get older you don't want those big giant boobs."