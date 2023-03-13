Tammy Slaton's Family Reacts to Her Surprise Engagement in '1000-Lb. Sisters' Teaser: 'Why Rush Into Anything?'

Tammy Slaton didn't get the reaction she hoped for when telling her family of her engagement.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 36-year-old calls her family to let them know that she got engaged to now-husband Caleb Willingham. The couple met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio where Tammy has been focusing on her weight loss journey.

"I don't know how they're gonna react, but I really hope they're gonna be happy for me," Tammy says. "I'm nervous."

In the clip, Tammy breaks the news over FaceTime with her sisters Amy, Amanda and Misty and brother Chris. When she mentioned the proposal and showed off her ring, all of her siblings initially sat quietly in confusion.

"I mean, I saw on social media that you had a boyfriend but that was just a couple weeks ago," Amanda says.

"What the f—," Amy says in a confessional. "I honestly thought Tammy was joking. She wants to marry a total stranger."

"But then again, she's always loved hard and loved fast," she continues, recalling a time where Tammy once told a guy she loved him an hour after meeting. "I used to be the same way, I'm not gonna lie. But I grew up."

Amy then asked Tammy how long she's known Caleb for and she said they've been together for a month and are planning to have their wedding in two weeks. Amanda added that Tammy's moving too quickly in the relationship as Misty shakes her head.

"Two weeks, are you f—ing kidding me?" Amanada says. "Why rush into anything? There's no need for that. I mean, I would definitely like to know your first middle and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name."

The new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, March 14 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.