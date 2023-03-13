Tammy Slaton's Family Reacts to Her Surprise Engagement in '1000-Lb. Sisters' Teaser: 'Why Rush Into Anything?'

“I honestly thought Tammy was joking. She wants to marry a total stranger,” Amy Slaton said of her sister's engagement in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 03:12 PM

Tammy Slaton didn't get the reaction she hoped for when telling her family of her engagement.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 36-year-old calls her family to let them know that she got engaged to now-husband Caleb Willingham. The couple met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio where Tammy has been focusing on her weight loss journey.

"I don't know how they're gonna react, but I really hope they're gonna be happy for me," Tammy says. "I'm nervous."

In the clip, Tammy breaks the news over FaceTime with her sisters Amy, Amanda and Misty and brother Chris. When she mentioned the proposal and showed off her ring, all of her siblings initially sat quietly in confusion.

"I mean, I saw on social media that you had a boyfriend but that was just a couple weeks ago," Amanda says.

Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
TLC

"What the f—," Amy says in a confessional. "I honestly thought Tammy was joking. She wants to marry a total stranger."

"But then again, she's always loved hard and loved fast," she continues, recalling a time where Tammy once told a guy she loved him an hour after meeting. "I used to be the same way, I'm not gonna lie. But I grew up."

Amy then asked Tammy how long she's known Caleb for and she said they've been together for a month and are planning to have their wedding in two weeks. Amanda added that Tammy's moving too quickly in the relationship as Misty shakes her head.

"Two weeks, are you f—ing kidding me?" Amanada says. "Why rush into anything? There's no need for that. I mean, I would definitely like to know your first middle and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name."

The new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, March 14 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.

Related Articles
Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Was 'Speechless' After Caleb Willingham's Proposal: 'Never Felt This Way'
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional Family Sendoff for Weight Loss Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Is Getting Weight Loss Surgery: 'This Is About Me ... Because I'm Queen!'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reaches Goal Weight for Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
Tammy Stops Breathing in 1000-lb Sister Teaser
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'
Vannessa Cross
'1000-Lb. Best Friends'' Vannessa Cross Got 'Fed Up' with Weight Before Losing 200 Lbs.: 'I Changed Everything'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19175 -- Pictured: Amanda Batula -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20029 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Summer House' : Kyle Calls Lindsay a 'Master Manipulator' and 'Sabertooth Tiger' as Amanda Is Driven to Tears
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Attends Teresa's 'Love Bubble' Party Solo — Then Flees in Tears After 'Chosen Family' Jab
Tammy Slaton
'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on Recovering from Her Health Scare: 'I'm Not Letting My Body Defeat Me'
1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs
'1000-Lb. Best Friends' ' Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs.
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
'RHONJ' : Melissa Says No Thanks to Teresa's Bridesmaid Offer — 'Like an Ex-Boyfriend Saying I Want You Back'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20031 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Schwartz attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scheana Shay arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding" at Regency Village Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Katie Calls Scheana a 'Snake' and 'Evil Troll' for 'Pushing' Tom Schwartz/Raquel Hookup